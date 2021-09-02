Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Upgrading to wireless headphones just got a little bit cheaper — and thanks to Labor Day sales, now might be the best time to do it.

Apple doesn't frequently discount its products, but right now you can save on the brand's wildly popular AirPods Pro during Labor Day deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. For a limited time, the bestselling wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case are down to $190, more than 20% off. The original Apple AirPods version with both wireless and wired charging cases is also on sale, as well as the long sought-after AirPods Max.

If you've been looking to elevate your listening experience, these are the deals to shop. With discounts this good, we don't expect them to last long.

Apple's latest headphone innovation, the AirPods Max, is finally on sale! These offer theater-like sound, "transparency mode" technology and memory foam ear cushions for optimal comfort. This Labor Day weekend, you can snag them for less than $500, thanks to a $60 discount.

The Pro version comes with built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging.

This Labor Day, the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case is on sale for up 25% off. These earbuds boast a comfortable fit and can be easily connected to any of your Apple devices.

Apple's first version of AirPods is on sale for just $119 right now. The charging case of this model just has to be plugged into an outlet to charge.

Our advice? Don't miss out on these deals. These wireless earbuds pair seamlessly between other Apple devices and offer great sound quality.

Jen Birkhofer, Shop TODAY's director of e-commerce, has been singing their praises since 2018.

"I am obsessed with my Apple AirPods — they are so easy to use," she said. "Because they're wire-free, I thought I would lose them, so I bought a cover and clip that hooks onto my gym bag, and I haven't lost them yet! FYI: If you do lose one, you can use Find My Phone to locate it."

She's even made a convert out of other family members.

"Even my dad, who rocked an AM/FM radio Walkman for about 20 years, loves his AirPods and runs with them almost daily."

So, there you have it. You're never too young or too old to cut the cord.

