Here is your complete guide to the best Labor Day sales to shop right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day is finally here! While it signifies a three-day weekend for some, it is also one of the best times to take advantage of major sales on everything from appliances to beauty products.

Whether you're looking to get a head-start on holiday shopping, have had your eyes on a new mattress or simply like to browse, you won't have to look far to find the best deals. Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to give us the scoop on the best Labor Day sales happening right now, including mattress sales, beauty sales, tech and more from retailers such as Old Navy, Target and Apple, for starters.

So, while you're soaking up the last unofficial weekend of summer, you can soak up these 74 great deals, too. Keep reading for theLabor Day 2021 sales that should be on your radar.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Labor Day mattress & bedding sales

Shopping for a new mattress or bed frame? Through Sept. 6, you can get up to 25% sitewide at Allswell. The brand has you covered for all your sleep needs, from bedding to mattress toppers. Use the code LABORDAY2021 to save.

This pillow is covered in a layer of gel, which transfers heat away from your body as you sleep to keep you cool all night long. It's made from memory foam for support and comfort.

The latest launch from Allswell, The Brick falls on the medium-firm side of things. Inside are individually wrapped coils that help minimize motion transfer throughout the night, but the thick foam helps provide your body with enough support throughout the night.

Right now on Amazon, you can find deals on some of the most sought-after and trendy items, from tech to cookware.

For 24 hours only, you can use the code LABOR20MEL in order to save 20% on these silky soft sheets in both the regular and extra deep styles.

Cozy Earth is known for creating insanely soft and comfortable bedding and loungewear, so it’s not surprising that a couple of brand’s products have ended up on Oprah’s Favorite Things list through the years. And right now, you can save up to 25% on items across the site.

Oprah called the brand’s bedding the “softest ever.” And she’s not the only one who feels that way. Reviewers have described the sheets as “cozy” and “luxurious,” with one person even saying that “sleeping in these sheets is what I imagine sleeping on clouds feels like.”

From bedding to cozy robes, Brooklinen has all of your lounging essentials covered. And right now, you can get 15% off the entire site.

Perfect for hot sleepers, these sheets will keep you feeling cool and comfy all night long. You can choose between 12 different colors and patterns including stripes or a colorful fern print.

Through Sept. 6, shop bedding, pillows, mattresses and more for 25% off during Brooklyn Bedding's sitewide sale. Use code LABORDAY25 to save.

You can adjust the loft and firmness of this shredded foam pillow to suit your preferred sleeping style.

Bed Bath & Beyond has kicked off its Labor Day Clearance Event, where you can find deals for your entire home. Through Sept. 6, you can get up to 60% off bedding, furniture, storage solutions and more.

Swap your old bedding with this bestselling duvet cover set. It's available in seven different colors to fit your bedroom aesthetic and has raw hems for a casual look.

Get up to $350 off mattresses and save 10% on pillow, bedding and cushion bundles.

Purple's original mattress features two inches of gel that cradles your body and provides you with support where you need it most.

Saatva is celebrating the holiday by giving shoppers $200 off mattress purchases of $950 or more.

Made with supportive latex and responsive innerspring layer, you'll get the best of both worlds with this hybrid mattress.

You can use the code LDSALE to get 25% off the entire Bear Mattress site. Plus, when you purchase any mattress, excluding the Bear Trek, you'll also get free Cloud Pillows and a sheet set (valued at $250).

Made with a breathable cover along with layers of cooling memory foam and supportive high-density foam, this bestselling mattress is a great pick for all types of sleepers. It comes with a 100-night risk-free trial so if it doesn't end up being a good fit you can return it for free and get a full refund.

Casper is one of the most popular mattress-in-a-box brands, and right now it is hosting a Labor Day Sale. You can take 15% off select mattresses and 10% off accessories, including pillows, sheets and more.

You'll feel like you're sleeping on a cloud with Casper's most plush mattress, the Nova Hybrid. Even though it's luxuriously soft, it's also surprisingly supportive: The inner foam layer is divided into seven ergonomic zones to help keep your spine aligned.

Cocoon by Sealy's Early Labor Day Sale runs through Sept 6. During that time, you can save 35% on the Chill Mattress and the brand will also throw in a free pair of pillows and a sheet set with your purchase.

Made from Cocoon by Sealy's Perfect Fit Memory Foam, this mattress adapts and contours to your shape for personalized comfort. It has a cooling cover, so it's a great pick for hot sleepers.

Sleep Number is hosting its biggest sale of the year! And you can save up to 50% on smart beds and score additional savings on furniture, bedding and pillows.

If your partner prefers a soft mattress but you need a little more support (or vice versa), this is the perfect pick for you. The firmness of each side can be adjusted to your individual liking. You can also connect it to your phone to see your SleepIQ score and get insights on how to improve your sleep habits.

You can get up to 15% off site-wide at Tuft & Needle through Sept. 6

Constructed from two layers of foam, Tuft & Needle's Original Mattress is great for back or stomach sleepers. For $45, you can add HeiQ antimicrobial protection, which helps guard your mattress from microorganisms and odors.

Labor Day appliance sales

Whether you’re shopping for new home essentials or wardrobe staples, Macy’s has it all. And during the brand’s Labor Day Sale, you can find savings of up to 60% across most major categories. Plus, when you use the code LABOR you can get an extra 20%, 15% or 10% discount on select items from top brands.

We'll take a $40 markdown on the trendiest kitchen appliance! Air fryers are a must-have for quick and easy meals, and they can do it all without any added oils or grease.

Not only does this little appliance cook a meal in several different ways, but this version even features a sanitizing setting that new parents can appreciate for bottles, utensils and more.

You can make smoothies, sauces and more in this personal blender from Magic Bullet. It comes with two cups and has powerful blades that will easily blend frozen fruits and veggie stems.

Bed Bath & Beyond has kicked off its Labor Day Clearance Event and you can find deals for your entire home. Through Sept. 6, you can get up to 60% off bedding, furniture, storage solutions and more.

You can save $50 on this mighty vacuum right now at Bed Bath & Beyond. The cordless appliance can operate for 40 minutes straight on a single charge to suck up dirt and dust on every kind of floor.

Quiet, cool, smooth and 25% off — this deal is not to be missed. One reviewer called this discounted fan the "best fan I've ever owned" and another wrote that it is "well made and likely to last."

From fridges to air fryers, Best Buy is slashing prices on appliances of all sizes for Labor Day.

Hate vacuuming? A robot vacuum will do all the work for you, so you can sit back and relax as it picks up dust and debris around your home. This option from iRobot will automatically adapt its height to clean carpets as well as hard floors.

Once the robot does all of the vacuuming, make sure it mops too! This smart gadget can clean hard floors with the press of a button, and can even connect to Google- or Alexa-enabled devices so you can operate it with the sound of your voice.

Get up to 65% off home essentials, including decor, furniture, bedding and more.

Dash's popular air fryer has a 2.6-quart capacity, so it won't take up much room on your countertop but still allows you to make multiple portions of your favorite snack foods, such as fries, chicken wings and mozzarella sticks.

Home Depot is gearing up for Labor Day with storewide savings on everything from appliances to home decor.

This nine-in-one pressure cooker is sure to become your new favorite kitchen gadget. You can use it to sous vide, sear and sauté foods. It also has handy preset functions for things like rice, meat and soup. You can get it for 30% off right now.

Labor Day tech sales

Teachers, along with students and their parents, can score some savings at Apple this Labor Day — all the way through Sept. 27. Apple's annual back-to-school promotion not only means shopper can take advantage of discounts, but can also score free AirPods and 20% off of AppleCare+ with their qualifying purchase.

Tablets can make learning from home so much easier, and this Labor Day you can score one for $50 off of the original price.

Need to upgrade your laptop? Now's your chance to save $100 on the sleek MacBook Air.

From the Nest Hub Max to the Nest Learning Thermostat, you can find savings on a variety of Google devices this Labor Day.

This smart speaker delivers high-quality sound, so you can listen to your music and podcasts with crystal clear audio. Say "hey Google" to ask questions about the weather or control your smart home.

Walmart's Labor Day savings section is filled with impressive deals on home and fashion buys. You can get up to 70% off clothing, up to 50% off electronics, up to 30% off toys and more.

It seems like almost everyone has AirPods these days. And if you've been debating making the switch (or upgrading your old pair), you'll want to take advantage of this deal on the Apple AirPods Pro. The earbuds, which feature active noise cancellation, are nearly $30 off right now.

Target has always been one of our go-to one-stop shopping destinations and right now you can find markdowns across most major categories, from fashion to home. Save up to 20% on furniture and score discounts on hot tech.

For those of us who are constantly misplacing things, larger on-ear headphones can be easier to keep track of than those small buds. Grab this wireless pair from Sony, which provide up to 35 hours of playback time.

Right now on Amazon, you can find deals on some of the most sought-after and trendy items, from tech to cookware.

Transform almost any TV into a smart TV with this Fire Stick from Amazon, which is currently 20% off. It's Alexa-enabled, so you can find your favorite movies and streaming apps using your voice.

Through Sept. 4, Dyson is offering up to $150 off select vacuums and air purifiers.

With powerful suction and a variety of included cleaning tools, this vacuum will help you tackle even the toughest of messes. It can run for up to 30 minutes on one charge and will transform into a handheld vacuum with the press of a button.

Labor Day beauty sales

Target has always been one of our go-to one-stop shopping destinations and right now you can find markdowns across most major categories, from fashion to home. Save up to 20% on furniture and score discounts on hot tech.

Through Sept. 11, you can snag this bestselling hair tool for less than $40. It's been praised for the salon-worthy results it delivers for a fraction of the price of a salon visit.

Through Sept. 8, you won't need a promo code in order to save big at Drybar. The innovative hair care brand is offering 20% off a variety of items, including its innovative hair tools.

With the heat of a straightener but the utility of a brush, it will only take a few swipes to get rid of bed head or tame frizzy hair in the mornings, thanks to this tool.

The mini version of the popular straightening brush is perfect for anyone on the go and is on sale right now for less than $50.

Help kick acne, dark spots and other skin care concerns to the curb with Peace Out’s assortment of problem-solving products. Everything on the site is currently 25% off, plus the brand offers free standard shipping on all orders.

Minimize breakouts overnight with these pimple patches, which contain acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and vitamin A.

Skinstore's Labor Day Sale is here! And you can find discounts of up to 50% on must-have beauty products from trendy brands like PCA Skin, EltaMD, Hero Cosmetics and more. Use code LABOR at checkout to score 25% off select items.

This intensely moisturizing cream can be used all over your body and face to soothe and hydrate skin. According to the brand, it can even help reduce eczema, dermatitis and keratosis pilaris symptoms.

Skinstore's sister site Lookfantastic is also hosting a big Labor Day sale. You can get 20% off when you use the code LABORDAY at checkout to score savings of up to 50%.

If you've been dying to try one of Olaplex's popular hair treatments, but don't know which one is right for you, you'll want to take advantage of this deal on the brand's Hair Repair Trial Kit. It features travel-size versions of fan-favorite products including the No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and the No.6 Bond Smoother.

Get 60% off beauty essentials from E.l.f Cosmetics.

For just over $1, you can score this bestselling satin lipstick from the brand. It adds intense pigment to your lips and provides them with a boost in hydration thanks to ingredients like jojoba oil and macadamia seed oil.

Labor Day apparel & accessories sales

Both celebrities and TODAY shoppers love Baublebar’s stylish and affordable accessories and right now, the brand is hosting its End of Season Sale. During the event, which runs through Sept. 7, you can get an extra 20% off sale styles, with select fan favorites starting at just $10.

Grab the mini version of Baublebar’s bestselling Alidia ring for $20. The multicolored version will look great on its own, while the clear and light pink colors will pair perfectly with the other rings in your stack.

Have your carbs and wear them, too! These adorable earrings are on sale right now for just $32.

Marked down from $98, now's your chance to save on this simple and chic necklace.

Camp jewelry is in right now, and this set is your $25 ticket to the trend.

Get your wardrobe ready for fall with this sale from Old Navy. Everything on the site is up to 60% off right now, with jeans starting at just $19 and activewear starting at $15.

These '90s-inspired jeans feature Old Navy’s Secret-Smooth front pockets, which provide a slimming and smoothing effect. Reviewers say that the pants are both comfortable and flattering.

Tons of shoes for both boys and girls are on sale right now at Old Navy, and this gender-neutral pair is not to be missed. Style it with jeans and their favorite graphic tee for a casual look.

Through Sept. 7, you can take advantage of an additional 30% off of sale items at Madewell. Hello, markdowns on top of markdowns.

Can't stand zippered pants? These skinny jeans offer some breathing room, and the price is just right.

Get your fall wardrobe ready by stocking up on chic, affordable sweaters like this one right now.

Known for its cool, comfortable and stylish basics, Everlane should be on your radar this holiday weekend when it comes to shopping. Through Sept, 6, the brand is offering up to 50% off its sale selection, so you can save big on end-of-summer essentials and more.

Since this hoodie is made from a soft cotton, it's the perfect layering piece for the days when the temperature is low in the morning but picks up by the afternoon. Right now, it's on sale for less than $30.

This breathable, flowy T-shirt is on sale for 50% off and is still in stock in every size. We have a feeling this one will go fast!

Finally, pants you can wear to the office that actually might be comfortable. The legs are made from a stretchy blend of elastane and cotton, and despite the fixed-waist, there is still a little bit of wiggle room at the top.

The newest line by Ugg, Koolaburra boasts warm, fuzzy styles that you can wear anywhere. This weekend, the brand is offering 25% off sitewide in celebration of the end of summer.

Chic and cozy, these suede boots might be the only thing you'll want to put on your feet this fall. You can wear them with anything, from jeans to leggings, to keep warm as the temperatures drop.

Before you know it, it'll be time to book your next ski trip. If your go-to boots need a break, you can snag this pair for $80 right now.

If you're still working from home, it might be time to invest in a new pair of slippers. This affordable pair comes in a range of colors and is now less than $50.

During Levi’s Hello Fall Sale, which runs through Sept. 8, you can score select styles for up to 40% off. Even better, when you sign up for the brand’s Red Tab rewards program (it’s free to sign up) you'll get 40% off the entire site and free shipping to boot.

Meet your new favorite pair of jeans. The vintage-inspired pants highlight your curves and give your backside a boost, and you'll love the way you look every time you pull them on.

Say goodbye to summer with big savings on fall essentials at J. Crew. Use the code HELLOFALL to get 40% off your purchase through Sept. 6.

Available in six colors, these chic rain boots will keep your feet dry and add a stylish touch to any outfit.

Through Sept. 6, Kate Spade is taking an extra 30% off sale styles. You can score the discount on select bags, wallets and other accessories from the brand when you use the code SOLONGSUMMER at checkout.

Whether you’re headed back to the office or on a day trip, this bag is the perfect vessel for all your essentials. The tote, which is available in five chic colors, has a roomy interior and comes with a detachable wristlet pouch.

Columbia is giving shoppers a chance to score 25% off almost everything on its site, from sneakers to winter coats.

Take on fall and winter showers in this raincoat. It's made from a breathable waterproof material that will keep you dry, but won't leave you feeling overheated.

Planning a vacation? Now is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage, thanks to Samsonite’s sitewide sale. Use the code EXTRA20 to get 20% off.

This brief is more stylish than your typical laptop bag so you'll look super chic on your morning commute. Not to mention, it has multiple compartments that will help you stay organized and a SmartSleeve that fits over your luggage handle when traveling.

You can find a number of deals from Gap right now. The brand is taking up to 50% off select tees, sweats and denim. You can also get an extra 10% off regular-priced styles with the code SMILE and 50% off sale styles with the code SALE.

Layer up on cold nights with this utility jacket. It’s already pretty heavily discounted, but when you use the code SALE, you can score the style for $35.

Score 40% off one item at LOFT or buy two and get 50% off — just don't forget to use the code YIPPEE at checkout to save.

Clogs have made a comeback this year, and we have a feeling that the trend will be going strong for fall. Get this pair to wear with jeans or a flowy dress.

Save 25% on full-priced styles and get an extra 30% off sale styles at Dr. Scholl's with the code LABORYAY.

Boot season is almost here! And these booties will pair well with a dress on warmer nights or jeans as the temperatures start to drop.

Sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is offering up to 30% off bundles and athleisure staples for Labor Day.

Whether you're working out or running errands, these bike shorts are a cute and comfortable choice. Even better, the super soft material is made from recycled water bottles.

You can score home and fashion essentials for up to 60% off during JCPenney's End of Summer Sale. Plus, when you spend more than $75, you can get an extra 30% off with the code INSTYLE8.

This chic crossbody bag will add a pop of color to any outfit. Get it in red, blue or a fun floral pattern.

Through Sept. 6, Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand Draper James is taking an extra 40% off sale styles.

It looks like we'll still be wearing masks for the foreseeable future, so it might be time to update your collection. This three-pack of floral masks is just $5.99 during the sale.

When you use the code WKND30, you can get 30% off all regular price items. While you're shopping on the site, save some time to browse ModCloth's impressive sale section, where you can find discounts of up to 80%.

Stay cozy in this relaxed-fit sweater from ModCloth. It's made from a soft knit and features a trendy all-over tie-dye pattern.

Through Sept. 7, score activewear, coats and more fall essentials for up to 50% off with the code SWIM.

For crisp fall days when you don't want a heavy layer, opt for this insulated pullover. It provides just enough warmth and will instantly elevate any seasonal look.

Labor Day home & furniture sales

Pura is known for its massive high-quality fragrance collection, and this Labor Day the brand is offering shoppers 20% off everything sitewide when they use the code LABOR at checkout.

Pura's diffuser can be controlled via an app on your phone, so you can make sure that your home will smell sweet before you walk in the door, or turn it off from another room in your house. You can create custom schedules, control the scent intensity and switch between two scents at once. Plus, it doubles as a night light.

A crisp and refreshing scent, Nest's Velvet Pear fragrance is meant to be calming.

Fall is almost here, so why shouldn't your home smell like it? You can grab this espresso-inspired scent for less than $15 right now.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedding or add new furniture to your backyard, you can find high-quality options at West Elm. And in honor of Labor Day, the retailer is offering up to 70% off furniture, rugs, dinnerware and more.

Make dinners more fun with these vibrant hand-painted bowls. You can grab one to add to your collection or get the set of four so the whole family can use them at every meal.

The Ban.do site is filled with cute desk accessories and planners that are perfect for your little one's return to school or your return to the office. You can get 20% off everything on the site when you use the code THEWORKS at checkout.

This planner is complete with stickers, artwork and little notes of encouragement that will have you feeling so excited to plan out your days.

During Lowe’s Labor Day Values Event, you can find savings on a variety of home essentials. You can get up to 40% off patio furniture, 15% off home decor and find discounts on appliances and tools.

Summer may be coming to an end, but there's still plenty of time to make use of your backyard space. Lounge on this loveseat, which is usually nearly $120, but is currently marked down to $89.

You can score savings of up to 70% during Overstock's Labor Day Clearance Sale. The retailer is offering thousands of discounts across most major categories, from bedding and mattresses to kitchen essentials.

This three-piece bistro set will also make a great addition to your outdoor setup. Available in seven colors, the set is made from an all-weather wicker material to stand up against storms, wind and even sun exposure.

During Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance event, you can get up to 70% off furniture, decor and other must-haves for your home.

This two-in-one planter and bench will make the perfect addition to your outdoor setup. Add shrubs, rose bushes or any other plants to the two end planters and then admire your handiwork from the comfort of the center bench.

Save 20% on sofas, beds, dining sets, outdoor furniture and more with the code GET20.

Adding an area rug to your room is one easy way to upgrade your space without spending a ton of money. This geometric print option will look great in your living room or bedroom.

Looking to make some major updates to your home? You can find so many great furniture deals at Ashley Homestore this Labor Day. Get up to 50% off outdoor furniture, bedroom essentials and more. Plus, you'll get an extra 10% off when you use the code LDAYDEALS.

This three-piece patio set is the perfect spot to drink your morning coffee or enjoy wine nights with friends. The wicker material not only looks stylish but also is made to stand up to all kinds of weather.

For more deals we're loving, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!