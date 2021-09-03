Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means some of the best sales of the year are already underway. While this weekend might be one of the best times to shop for mattresses or appliances, it's also a great time to stock up on beauty products.

If your skin care routine or makeup regimen could use a bit of a revamp right now, we found some of the best beauty sales to take advantage of this Labor Day weekend. From 50% off markdowns at Sephora and Ulta to a rare chance to save on luxury brands, you're going to want to see all of the deals we scoped out.

So, if you're (hopefully) getting ready to enjoy a three-day weekend, you'll be able to enjoy it just a little bit more after pampering yourself with some of the best in beauty we found below.

Keep reading for the Labor Day beauty sales you won't want to miss.

Best Labor Day beauty sales 2021

Through Sept. 12, you can save up to 60% on beauty favorites at Nordstrom. So, while you're restocking your fall wardrobe, you can also add these great makeup deals to your cart.

Add some definition to your brows all day with this long-lasting gel. According to the brand, it can "create arches that last for up to 60 hours" — that's more than two days of hold!

This bestselling mascara is on sale right now for just $14. For a 10-in-1 formula that can volumize, lengthen, nourish and separate lashes with ease, we consider that price a steal. So, you should take advantage of the 30% markdown before it's gone.

This set can give you more than just glossy lips, since it also includes a bold mascara and liquid eyeshadow. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, you can snag it for less than $25 at Nordstrom.

Labor Day at Macy's means you can take up to 60% off everything from clothing to shoes, but the beauty deals are not to be missed.

You can save over $100 on this top-rated perfume set right now at Macy's, which includes a 3.4-ounce bottle of perfume, a body lotion and a travel-size fragrance.

Upgrade your makeup brushes with this fun set from Tarte, which retails for $136. It includes a swirl powder brush, stippling brush, large powder brush, angled contour brush and a small fan brush — all finished with soft, bright pink bristles.

Give life to your under eyes with this lightweight serum, which helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's formulated with geranium extract, caffeine and other beneficial ingredients that can help your eyes feel (and look) more awake on early mornings.

There are hundreds of discounted items on Amazon ahead of Labor Day, but we found the hidden beauty gems.

Yes, the One-Step Hair Dryer Brush really is worth the hype. It delivers a salon-worthy blowout for a fraction of the price and is on sale right now for 29% off.

Add volume to and nourish your locks with this biotin-infused shampoo. One TODAY editor "loves" it so much, she even purchased the moisturizing biotin conditioner.

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event is already underway and is slated to last through Sept. 18. Different items go on sale each day, so be sure to mark your calendars so you don't miss a chance to score major savings! Even if you miss an item while it's on sale, there's still an extra opportunity to save: You can use the code 942442 at checkout to take $3.50 off of any purchase of $15 or more.

Just because summer is ending soon doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to your summer glow. This self-tanning mousse is a sun-free way to feel sun-kissed, regardless of the season.

Tired of mascara? Try false lashes for a little bit of glam. Right now, select styles are on sale at Ulta for 50% off, which means you can snag a pair for just $6.

This highlighter from Nabla comes in eight different shades that can help give you a sun-kissed glow. It's made with light-reflecting pearls that help provide a mirroring effect, which help your skin texture look refined. Just in time for Labor Day, you can use a special Ulta Beauty coupon to take $3.50 off through Sept. 18.

In celebration of Labor Day, Sephora is marking down beauty items up to 50% off. Plus, through Sept. 18, you can take advantage of other 50% off markdowns on select products during the retailer's "Oh Snap!" sale.

This compact tube is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups and provides full coverage in 17 different shades — 10 of which you can snag on sale right now. It's an Allure Best of Beauty award winner that has been praised for its ability to hide dark circles and blemishes.

This two-in-one product can add shimmer to your cheeks when used as a blush or help contour your face when applied as a highlighter. You can grab the shades Ridiiic (golden papaya), Blonde (glimmering gold) and Unicorn (platinum lilac) for just $17 during Sephora's Labor Day sale.

This weekend, you can take 15% off sitewide at Paula's Choice. You can also take advantage of a 20% discount when you purchase three or more items.

This TikTok-famous exfoliator went viral after one user posted their natural, glowing skin after using the product. It not only helps unclog pores but also works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Sunscreen is a year-round skin care product, and people are loving this formula for its lightweight feel. It can be used as the last step in your morning skin care routine to help prevent signs of aging and protect your skin from pollutants.

Snag up to 50% off at Skinstore this weekend on tried-and-true brands like Epionce, Peter Thomas Roth and more — no code necessary.

Eye patches that look and feel like luxury? These top-rated eye masks are made with gold foil for a spa-like experience and deliver hydration to your under eyes to help reduce the appearance of dark circles.

This two-in-one lotion not only hydrates the skin but also provides a light tint that can even out your complexion. Plus, it is formulated with SPF 50 to help protect your skin from UV damage.

Right now, you can use the code BEAUTY to take 25% off your order at Bobbi Brown.

Kiss dark circles goodbye with this top-rated color corrector. It comes in 16 different shades that range from extra light to deep, and all of them offer natural-looking full coverage.

Ready to rock a bold lip again? This popular formula from Bobbi Brown is on sale for just $22 in every single shade.

