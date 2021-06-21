Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

You can score major deals on thousands of beauty products this Prime Day, an annual shopping event created by Amazon, but it's not every day that you see a discount this good on one of the retailer's bestsellers.

When it comes to products that help you achieve thicker and fuller hair, Pura D'or's anti-thinning shampoo is the one customers reach for the most. During Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can scoop up a bottle, plus the biotin conditioner to complete the set, for 20% off.

You can take advantage of this Prime Day deal through June 22, but don't wait too long — we expect quite a few shoppers will be adding this one to their shopping carts.

Best Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner set

Over time, hair loss can become more and more common amongst both men and women. You might notice it in your hair seeming thinner than normal or coming out in bigger clumps in the shower. It's a process that can be confusing, frustrating and frightening.

However, Pura D'or's anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner is designed to combat dryness and leave you with thicker, fuller hair — and it has some rave reviews from verified buyers on Amazon and from Shop TODAY's director of e-commerce Jen Birkhofer.

"I heard about it from one of my favorite hometown beauty bloggers. She talked about how much she loved the shampoo for thinning hair or hair regrowth," Birkhofer said.

"She shared a few progress photos specifically focusing on the regrowth of hair around her hairline and they were really compelling. I had just had a baby and was nervous about all the hair I was losing, so I hopped on Amazon and bought it during a late-night nursing session," Birkhofer continued, adding she was especially swayed by the number of incredible before-and-after pictures from Amazon reviewers.

The anti-thinning shampoo is currently a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. It is made with a blend of natural ingredients like nettle extract, black cumin seed oil and pumpkin seed, which means it is not only good for your hair but is also environmentally friendly.

"There are ingredients in the Pura D'or shampoo, such as saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil and rosemary, which have been shown to increase hair growth and hair counts in some small studies," Dr. Shejal Shah of SmarterSkin Dermatology told Shop TODAY.

The brand boasts that its formula helps to hydrate the scalp which reduces dryness, brittle strands and improves hair manageability.

"I got the shampoo and conditioner bundle and I actually love them both," Birkhofer said, noting her husband is a big fan as well. "My husband had bought it for himself. I have no idea how he found out about it but it’s beyond hilarious that we bought the same hair-growth product off Amazon [without knowing]."

The more than 3,600 verified five-star reviews (and 9,000+ global ratings) on Amazon agree with Birkhofer's feelings. Many reviewers noted that they noticed way less hair fallout after using the shampoo.

"It is incredible just how good this shampoo is," one reviewer wrote. "I had used it after an unfortunate incident with hair coloring that damaged and altered my hair leading to a significant hair loss. It worked wonders."

"After a few weeks of use, my hair was stronger, shinier and I saw less hair in my bathtub and on my shoulders," one reviewer wrote.

Other reviewers raved that their hair felt thicker and looked more voluminous.

"This product helps my hair feel thicker and fuller," one reviewer shared. "I also don't notice as much hair left on my hands after using this shampoo."

Though Birkhofer did note sometimes the shampoo can be a bit drying to her ends, so she concentrates the product on her roots and follows up with a weekly deep conditioner or hair mask, like this beloved Wonder Water from L'Oréal.

More Pura D'or Amazon Prime Day deals

If your hair is lacking in shine but over-delivering in frizz, this Pura D'or shampoo and conditioner set is just what you need. The apple cider vinegar and blend of active ingredients help to lock in moisture, balance your hair's pH levels and stop dryness in its tracks. As part of Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can add both products to your cart for just $21.

Consider this Pura D'or healing gel a new summertime essential. Made with organic aloe vera, minus any artificial preservatives, this hydrating treatment can soothe skin that's been irritated by sunburn, bug bites, cuts and more. Right now, you'll save 20% off when you buy during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

