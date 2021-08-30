Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're attempting to kick-start your skin care routine or are in search of a good moisturizer before fall arrives, you don't have to splurge to check either of the two off of your to-do list.

In addition to the Labor Day sales from numerous retailers that are already in motion, Sephora just brought back its "Oh Snap!" sale event. Every item featured is on sale for 50% off, which means you can save big on beauty items that you might typically consider a splurge.

The beauty retailer is giving shoppers a chance to save both in store and online, but you only get 24 hours to shop each daily deal before the next assortment of products go live. For those shopping online, you'll be happy to hear that you can score free shipping when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout. There is one catch, though: You can only add two of the same sale products to your cart at once.

The event is slated to last through Sept. 18, so we'll be keeping track of the products that are on sale below. Today, you can find top-rated items from Clinique, Smashbox and Kate Somerville for as little as $13, thanks to the 50% discount. But they will all be gone tomorrow, so we suggest shopping these discounted must-haves while you still can!

Sephora Oh Snap! sale

Aug. 30, 2021

Whether you have oily skin or just a few oily spots, this powder foundation can help keep your skin looking matte and feeling fresh all day. It comes in over a dozen different shades, and each compact comes with its own buff pad.

Even if you don't plan on spending time in the sun as the temperature drops, you should still be using an SPF. Luckily, this tinted moisturizer checks off several boxes at once: It's hydrating, long-wearing, perfect for covering up imperfections and features SPF 25 for UV protection.

Dealing with maskne again? This spot treatment is suitable for normal, oily and combination skin and works fast to eliminate blemishes. Simply use a cotton swab to dab the affected area at night and then rinse off in the morning. 96% of users claim this product gave them smoother skin after just two days.

