This colorful accessory trend will have you feeling super nostalgic

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Beaded jewelry probably reminds you of summer camp and after-school where you spent long sessions making friendship bracelets with your pals. But like so many of the old-school fashion trends that we once loved, the whimsical and colorful accessories are making a comeback — and this time adults are the ones rocking the trend.

Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Dua Lipa have all been spotted sporting the DIY-style accessory. And according to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for colorful beaded necklaces were up by 41 percent month-on-month in July. While many celebrities are rocking designer versions, we've also seen a range of affordable styles popping up at some of our favorite retailers, like Baublebar and Etsy.

From letter bracelets to vibrant mix-and-match earring sets, we found 12 joyful and nostalgic pieces that you can throw on any time you need a mood boost or want to add a pop of color to your look — and you won't have to spend hours stringing beads together.

You can stack all ten of these colorful bracelets on your wrist or mix and match a few with others in your collection. Baublebar is currently hosting its Semi-Annual Stock-Up event, so you can score 20% off the set when you use the code SEMI20 at checkout.

Make a statement with this bold monogram pendant. It features a gold-plated letter set among mother-of-pearl and glass beads. “I wear this necklace every day to swim, workout and shower and it hasn't faded at all — I am totally in love with it,” wrote one reviewer.

Transport yourself back to your bead-jewelry-making days with these colorful hoops. You can grab them in a simple white and yellow daisy design or a mix of vibrant colors.

Jump on the trend, while still maintaining your own unique style with this six-piece mismatched set. The fun collection comes with multiple earring styles, so you can switch up your look to match your mood.

This necklace from Australian accessory brand 8 Other Reasons is like two accessories in one. It features a colorful beaded chain and a longer gold one with an attached pendant.

Get one of these bracelet sets for yourself and gift another to a friend who could use a constant reminder that they “got this.” The bracelets will add a touch whimsy and color to any outfit.

Mix up your bracelet stack with the help of this set. It comes with three bracelets, each with different styles of beads.

This chic bracelet is expandable so you can customize the fit to your wrist. The beads, in various shades of blue, will bring a beachy vibe to your look.

You can customize the size, style and wording on this bracelet, so it will feel like you made it yourself — just like your summer camp days! Add your name or your favorite word or mantra so you'll always have a subtle reminder close by.

Remember anklets? Well, they're back and the accessory is celeb-approved once again. With this eight-pack of anklets, you can sport the style in multiple ways. Slip on one of the colorful options or try the simple gold chain for a classic look.

These cute stretchy bracelets pull double duty. You can wear them on your wrist as a statement-making accessory, and then use them as hair ties when you need to pull your hair out of your face.

Mask mandates are returning in certain areas, but you can make the best of it by accessorizing your mask with a fun chain, like this one. It's complete with small colorful beads and a lettered arrangement that reads "strong AF."

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!