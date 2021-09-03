Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The long-awaited three-day weekend has finally arrived and the Labor Day sales are in full swing. You can find tons of markdowns on tech and other big-ticket items from retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.

But when it comes to cool, handmade items, Etsy has you covered. And right now, the brand is hosting its annual Labor Day Sales Event, so you can find savings on unique products for your home and wardrobe. The event kicked off yesterday for people with the app, but today it opened up to all shoppers on the Etsy site.

Through Sept. 6, you can save up to 25% on kitchen, home and fashion essentials. Below, we rounded up some of the best deals that you can find on fall favorites, from seasonal decor to cozy apparel.

Etsy Labor Day fashion and accessory deals

These abstract earrings put a fun twist on classic hoops. Made with 24-karat gold-plated brass, they feature an abstract shape attached to the hoop. They're perfect for everyday wear and will compliment almost any outfit.

If you’re looking to go bold with your accessories, try these handmade clay earrings. They’re surprisingly lightweight, so you can wear them for all-day events without worrying about your ears hurting after a few hours.

This cozy crochet scarf will keep you warm on crisp fall mornings. It comes in multiple perfect-for-the-season colors like oatmeal, maroon and yellow.

You can get this chic lettered necklace for 25% off right now. Personalize it with your own name or with the name of a loved one.

Your little one will look like the pick of the patch in this adorable tee. It’s available in multiple colors and in a range of sizes for newborn babies to toddlers. The brand also offers matching “mama” tees, which are currently sold out, but you can join the waitlist to be notified when they’re available again.

Sweater season is almost here! And you’ll want to wear this soft and cozy knit option all season long. You can choose between four colors, including green and khaki.

Etsy Labor Day kitchen deals

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift for a friend’s fall wedding or want to surprise your significant other with a cute gift, this personalized cutting board is a great pick. Made from high-quality wood, you can choose between multiple sizes and get it customized with names, dates or a sweet message.

Sip pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider and more of your favorite seasonal hot drinks out of this handmade ceramic mug. It’s dishwasher and microwave-safe and is currently 10% off during Etsy’s Labor Day Event.

Get this gift box for your heat-loving friend or grab one for yourself. It features four mouthwatering blends including Thai Si Racha, Fire Salt, Caribbean and Cajun Blackened spice mixes.

Etsy Labor Day home decor deals

This candle will leave any room in your house smelling like a spa. It's made with herbs like sage and rosemary along with lavender, so it will fill your space with a delicious and relaxing scent every time you light it.

Give guests a warm welcome into your home with this cute seasonal doormat. You can leave it outside your front door all fall and winter long, but you’ll want to grab it now while it’s 20% off.

These pillow covers will add a pop of color to your sofa. They're made from a soft and breathable linen material and are machine washable, for easy cleaning.

Hoping to grow your green thumb? You can fill these planters with succulents or any indoor plant. The simple yet chic design of the pots will fit right in with any decor you already have in your home.

Wreaths aren’t just for Christmas. And this one, which is 20% off right now, will bring the fall vibes into your home. You can choose from scents like apple cinnamon, pumpkin spice, mulled cider and cranberry.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!