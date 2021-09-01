Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It may not feel like it just yet, but fall is almost here. And pretty soon, you'll be trading your shorts and sandals for booties and sweaters.

If your fall wardrobe is lacking, you still have time to stock up on the essential items that you'll wear all season long. And thanks to a number of Labor Day sales, you can grab must-haves like rain jackets, denim and boots for a discount.

Below, we found 21 can't miss deals on fall fashion essentials from retailers like Old Navy and Kate Spade.

Labor Day fashion deals

Stripes are a stylish option for any season. And you can get this soft, nautical-inspired tee for 40% off when you use the YIPPEE at checkout.

Fashion from the ‘70s has made a big comeback this year and flare jeans are once again a wardrobe must-have. You can rock the trend with this pair from Gap. The high-waisted pants form to your shape over time, so they feel like they were made just for you. You'll get an extra 50% off when you use the code SALE.

Turtlenecks and fall go hand in hand, but this one is lightweight enough that you can wear it even during the early days of the season. You can choose between 13 different colors, just don't forget to use the code HELLOFALL at checkout to save 40%.

Finding a stylish cashmere sweater for under $100 is pretty rare. But right now, this one is marked down by more than $130, bringing the price down to just $44.

Stay dry during storms and light showers with this raincoat from Cole Haan. It comes in four colors and has a detachable drawcord hood. Even better, it packs away into a small pouch that will fit in your bag, so you can have it with you at all times in case of an unexpected storm.

You can also grab this bestselling option from Amazon for just $40 right now. The lightweight coat features Columbia’s nylon waterproof shell that’s designed to keep you dry through the hardest of downpours. It has an adjustable drawcord hem, so you can customize the fit to your body.

You can find so many great deals at Nordstrom Rack ahead of the holiday, including a nearly 50% discount on this longline blazer, which is perfect for your return to work.

Reese Witherspoon’s clothing line, Draper James, is taking an extra 40% off sale styles for Labor Day, so you can grab this dress for a big discount. “I love this dress for late summer and early fall, will wear with sandals or booties” wrote one reviewer. It runs small, so the brand recommends sizing up for a looser fit.

You’ll love how these jeans make you look and feel. They have tummy panels to provide a slimming effect and are slightly cropped so they’ll look great when paired with booties or sneakers.

Get these bestselling jeans in a classic blue color or try one of the other stylish shades like pink or deep red. No matter which one you pick, they'll be you new go-tos for date nights and afternoon lunches with friends.

You can save up to 50% across Old Navy’s site right now. We love this denim jacket, which will pair well with almost anything in your closet.

Basics brand Numi is taking up to 40% off its bestsellers, including its Signature shirt. Style expert Melissa Chataigne previously told us that it is a great, versatile pick to pack when traveling. It has a moisture-wicking gusset under the armpits and is made with a thermo-regulating material to help keep you cool and dry.

Halloween may seem like it’s a ways away, but the holiday will be here before you know it. You can prep for spooky season by grabbing this cute sweater from ModCloth’s beloved Halloween collection while it’s 30% off. Use the code WKND30 to save.

Unsure of how you feel about wearing “real” pants again? These joggers have an elastic waistband and are made from a lightweight material, so they're almost as comfortable as your favorite sweat. The only difference is that you can actually wear these to the office. Use code YIPPEE to score 40% off.

Ruffled cuffs and see-through sleeves bring a romantic feel to this printed top from Macy’s. Pair it with jeans or leggings to complete the look.

Labor Day shoe and accessory deals

You can slip on these sneakers before heading out the door to drop the kids off at school or run a quick errand. They're made with memory foam insoles, so you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud with every step.

These earrings from Baublebar will elevate any outfit. You can get them for just $10 during Baublebar's End of Season Sale.

Rain boots don't have to be bulky. In fact, this pair is so stylish you'll want to wear them even on days when rain isn't in the forecast.

This cute crossbody bag from Kate Spade is already marked down, but you can score an extra 30% off when you use the code SOLONGSUMMER at checkout.

You can never have too many pairs of white sneakers (even after Labor Day). And these ones are a stylish pick, with a leather construction and a metallic stripe detail at the heel. Grab them while they're on sale at Macy's.

During JCPenney's End of Summer Sale, you can get up to 60% off home and fashion essentials. And these shoes, which are currently 36% off, are a good choice for your return to work. They'll look great with a dress or slacks and have an Ortholite footbed for added comfort.

