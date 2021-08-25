How to make the most of your produce — and save on your grocery bill

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you planted an herb garden this summer or aren't ready to let go of some fresh produce finds, you don't have to kiss your favorite summer bites goodbye.

There are plenty of ways to make sure that your summer produce lasts through the fall, but you'll need the right tools (and the right recipes) to make it happen. To make it less of a daunting task, chef Elena Besser stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share how to can and freeze produce, as well as how to make herb butters.

Read on for all of the ways you can enjoy summer flavors well into the fall this year.

After sterilizing these jars, you can fill them with sauces or preserves to keep them fresh for anywhere between six months to a year. Since the lids are made from glass, they can be reused, unlike traditional mason jars that use tin lids. Plus, the rubber rings also ensure that whatever is inside will be kept fresh.

These clear containers make it easy to see what is stored inside, so you never have to go through guesswork when it comes time to prep a meal. They feature an airtight, leakproof seal but are reinforced with latches that keep everything stored securely — for up to a year.

To prevent freezer burn, the method by which you store your food in the freezer is extremely important. If you plan on whipping up any smoothies, this nifty gadget will keep them in fresh condition through the fall since it removes all air from the storage bags. It's cordless and can seal up to 60 bags on a single charge.

These bags are the perfect size for an individual smoothie. They're designed to work with the FoodSaver tool and block moisture and oxygen from entering inside. They're both reusable and resealable, so you don't have to worry about wasting a bag each time you use one, either.

Besser says this tool is an easy way to remove small foods from boiling water, which comes in handy when making herb butter as well as everyday dishes like pasta.

Looking to give your homemade butter that "fancy" look? Besser says this mold is an easy way to achieve it, but you can also use parchment paper or plastic wrap to get the job done, too.

