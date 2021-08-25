IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Snag Steals & Deals for fall with cozy staples, luxe bags and more – up to 85% off

Bright Herby Butter

RATE THIS RECIPE
(13)
Courtesy Katie Stilo
Elena Besser
RATE THIS RECIPE
(13)

Ingredients

  • kosher salt
  • 3 cups packed fresh soft herbs (a combination of chives, basil, parsley and mint), divided
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, 1 stick melted and cooled and 1 stick room temperature
  • 1 clove garlic (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons cold water
  • flaky salt, for garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it is a great way to use up those leftover herbs that are both delicious to eat and beautiful to look at!

    Technique tip: Butter stays good in the fridge for up to 1 month and in the freezer for up to 3 months.

    Swap option: Use any type of soft herbs you have on hand.

    Preparation

    1.

    Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Once boiling, heavily season with kosher salt. Place 2 cups of herbs into the water and cook until bright green, about 5 to 7 seconds. Remove from the heat to cool.

    2.

    In a high-speed blender or food processor, combine the cooked herbs, fresh herbs, melted butter and garlic, if using. Blend until smooth, adding a teaspoon of water at a time, as needed, to help blend the herbs.

    3.

    In a medium bowl, fold together the room temperature butter with the herby butter puree until smooth. Season with salt to taste.

    4.

    Store in an airtight container or butter mold in the fridge or freezer until ready to eat. Enjoy on its own on toast or topped with flaky sea salt.

    Bright Herby Butter

    Canning and jarring hacks to savor summer foods

    Aug. 25, 202104:57

    Recipe Tags

    5 or less ingredients EasySummerDips and Spreads

    More Dips and SpreadsSee All

    Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

    Thai Chili Jam (Nam Prik Pao)

    Valerie Bertinelli's Lemon Vinaigrette

    Valerie Bertinelli's Lemon Vinaigrette

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Joy Bauer's Pineapple-Avocado Salsa

    Natalie Morales' Easy Pesto

    Natalie Morales' Easy Pesto

    Sandra Lee's Creamy Guacamole

    Spinach, Artichoke and Fresh Herb Dip

    Seamus Mullen Sheet Pan Chicken + Tahini Dip + Fennel Salad

    Green Tahini Dip with Radishes and Celery

    Crab Dip Au Gratin

    Basque-Style Potato Cracklins with Idiazabal Cheese