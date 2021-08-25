Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it is a great way to use up those leftover herbs that are both delicious to eat and beautiful to look at!
Technique tip: Butter stays good in the fridge for up to 1 month and in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Swap option: Use any type of soft herbs you have on hand.
Preparation1.
Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Once boiling, heavily season with kosher salt. Place 2 cups of herbs into the water and cook until bright green, about 5 to 7 seconds. Remove from the heat to cool.2.
In a high-speed blender or food processor, combine the cooked herbs, fresh herbs, melted butter and garlic, if using. Blend until smooth, adding a teaspoon of water at a time, as needed, to help blend the herbs.3.
In a medium bowl, fold together the room temperature butter with the herby butter puree until smooth. Season with salt to taste.4.
Store in an airtight container or butter mold in the fridge or freezer until ready to eat. Enjoy on its own on toast or topped with flaky sea salt.