Chef notes

Peaches and berries are my favorite summer fruits. I love to freeze them at the end of the season so I can enjoy them in the fall in fresh fruit smoothies. This recipe is creamy yet refreshing and my go-to when I want a little brightness as the weather starts to get cold.

Technique tip: If the smoothie isn't blending as well as desired, add a little more milk at a time until desired consistency is reached. If using fresh fruit, add 2 cups diced.

Swap option: Swap out peaches and berries for any frozen fruit of choice.