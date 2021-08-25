IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Peach and Berry Smoothie

Courtesy Katie Stilo
Elena Besser
Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen peaches
  • 1/2 cup frozen berries (blueberries, raspberries or blackberries)
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup coconut milk or any milk of choice
  • 1 pinch kosher salt

    • Chef notes

    Peaches and berries are my favorite summer fruits. I love to freeze them at the end of the season so I can enjoy them in the fall in fresh fruit smoothies. This recipe is creamy yet refreshing and my go-to when I want a little brightness as the weather starts to get cold.

    Technique tip: If the smoothie isn't blending as well as desired, add a little more milk at a time until desired consistency is reached. If using fresh fruit, add 2 cups diced.

    Swap option: Swap out peaches and berries for any frozen fruit of choice.

    Preparation

    Combine all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Pour into a serving glass and enjoy!

