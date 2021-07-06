The 10 best healthy snacks for the road, according to an expert

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When you are in a pinch and need to grab a snack, often the most readily available options are not the most nutritious. It can be hard to trade in the chips, sweets and sodas for healthier treats.

Whether you're rushing out the door for a busy day, taking the kids on a road trip or jetsetting for a relaxing vacation, there are options out there that can make the snack switch easy.

Nutritionist Kelly LeVeque joined Hoda and Jenna to share the best snacks that are both delicious and perfect for taking on the road. From seaweed sheets to crackers and wine, read on to shop savory and sweet snacks you need to try.

This Trader Joe's mix brings fruit-nut combo snacks to the next level. Made using Green Saba bananas from the Philippines, the bananas are less sweet and have a potato chip–like texture. The crunchy bananas are then mixed with cashews and pecans. All three are tossed in umami-rich seasoning to impart a delicious savory flavor.

Whether you follow a keto, paleo, non-GMO, gluten-free or Whole30 diet, these tasty sticks will easily become your next favorite snack. Each 1.15-ounce stick has 9 grams of protein and is low in sodium, fat and carbs. At only 90 calories, this natural snack is perfect to grab on the go.

Seaweed is a superfood that not only tastes delicious but is also great for your health. Crunchy and fun to eat, a box of seaweed sheets is only 50 calories and is packed with protein, vitamins and minerals. This organic seaweed comes in six savory flavors including sea salt, teriyaki, wasabi and more.

Crunchy, sweet and unbelievably delicious, you can't go wrong with Natierra Nature's freeze-dried fruit. Made from the ripest fruit and with no sugar added, this healthy snack is perfect to take on the road or pack in your kids' lunch boxes.

Pili nut snacks are high in omega-3 fatty acids and have zero net carbs, making it the perfect keto, vegan and paleo snack. Each nut is packed with nutrients such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, iron and more. What makes these even better is that the pili nuts are hand-harvested by local villagers from volcanic soils without any destruction to the natural environment or water supply, so it is a great sustainable option.

Rich, smoky and creamy, this sauce will be an instant hit with any food lover. This sauce can be served as a queso, dip or a sauce spread on top of a dish. The flavor works great with veggies, tacos, nachos, burgers, potatoes and even pasta.

Crackers are a snacking staple, but if you want a more health-conscious option, these grain and gluten free crackers are a must-have. These crispy delights are made with a unique blend of almond, whole cassava and coconut flour to achieve a healthy and flavorful snack.

If you enjoy relaxing with a glass of wine at the end of the day, these natural wines are a great way to try some new flavors. In each order, you receive a curated selection of natural wines sourced from small farms around the world. Every Dry Farm Wines shipment includes different grape varieties, countries, and styles to try.

Frey Vineyards is America's first organic and biodynamic winery. Since 1980 they have produced award-winning vegan, gluten-free wines with no added sulfites. The methods used in their wine production encourage care for the soil, groundwater and wildlife to promote rich biodiversity in the vineyard.

Created by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, Avaline was created so people can get clean and natural wine. Wine makers are not required to share much about what is in each bottle or how it is produced, and often there are many additives, but Avaline strives to hold wine to a higher standard. All wines sold by Avaline are organic, free of additives and are vegan.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!