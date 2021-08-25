Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe is an incredible way to use all of the juicy and overripe tomatoes from the end of the season. Use the sauce in an easy pasta or shakshuka recipe.
Technique tip: Sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week or frozen for up to three months.
Swap option: Swap out garlic for one small shallot.
Preparation1.
Add tomatoes to a blender or food processor and blend until chunky-smooth.2.
Combine tomatoes and remaining ingredients in a large pot or Dutch oven over high heat, stirring occasionally, bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to low.3.
Cook for one hour, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened and reduced by almost half. Adjust seasoning to taste and enjoy!