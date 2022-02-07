IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jalapeño Popper Dip

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
8 to 10
RATE THIS RECIPE
(246)
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Casey Barber

Casey Barber
Ingredients

  • 2 cups reduced-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream
  • 1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 12-ounce jar jalapeño peppers, drained and chopped
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup crushed cheese crackers such as Cheez-Its or Cheese Nips (from about 1 to 1¼ cups whole crackers)
  • Fritos or other corn chips for serving

Chef notes

Love a hot plate of jalapeño poppers on game day but don't want to go through the fuss of stuffing and frying them yourself? Don't!

Instead, skip all the effort and make this super simple, deconstructed version of the jalapeño popper everyone loves. This dreamy dip is a cinch to make. In one bowl, all the ingredients of a stuffed jalapeño get mixed together: smooth cream cheese, sour cream (or for a healthier option, Greek yogurt), zesty seasonings, shredded cheeses and, of course, the spicy pepper. Then, placed in a casserole dish and dusted with a crunchy topping, you've got yourself one, big jalapeño popper, ready to be dipped into with your chips or veggies of choice. It's the best recipe for football watching or any party!

Preparation

1.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. 

2.

Stir the yogurt, cream cheese, salt, garlic powder and onion powder in a large bowl until the cream cheese is smooth. Stir in the chopped jalapeño peppers and both kinds of shredded cheese.

3.

Transfer to an oven-safe casserole dish and sprinkle the crushed cheese crackers evenly over the dip.Bake uncovered for about 20 minutes, until the dip is bubbling around the sides of the dish. Serve warm with Fritos or other corn chips for dipping.

To Make-Ahead:

1.

Mix the dip together in a large bowl and add to the casserole dish, but don't add the cracker topping yet. Cover and refrigerate overnight, up to one day in advance.

2.

When ready to serve, preheat the oven, add the cracker topping and cook as directed above for 30 minutes instead of 20 minutes. The cooked dip can be tightly covered in foil and transported warm to your tailgate party as well.

Jalapeño Popper Dip

Recipe Tags

AmericanSouthwesternPartyTODAY TableSuper BowlVegetarianDips and Spreads

