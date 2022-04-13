IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Amazon bestsellers everyone is shopping this month — all under $45

Explore the pastabilities: 65 of our best pasta recipes

Spaghet your forks out and find new inspiration for pasta night.

How to make elevated pasta dishes at home | TODAY Table

March 28, 202224:56
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Easting pasta — any time of year, really, but particularly as the weather begins to warm — reminds of me of the long lunches I enjoyed when I first lived in Italy. I moved there after college and, among the many adjustments of living in a foreign country, found myself most quickly accustomed to eating bowls of hot, fresh pasta outside on the stone patio in the summer months, served with crisp, cold wine and followed by a nap. It was a brief and sometimes challenging chapter of my 20s, but those pasta lunches were, in short, my version of heaven.

There are countless things to love about pasta: the ease of a package of noodles, whether they're dried or fresh, coming together in mere minutes in a pot of boiling water; the way each pasta shape, from springy fusilli to delicate angel hair, absorbs the flavor of its surroundings; the way one simple yet brilliant flour-based creation shines so brightly, so deeply in more meats, seafoods, vegetables and sauces than can ever be listed in one story. But to me, pasta is most sacred because of the way it makes one feel.

That's what pasta really is, isn't it? A feeling captured by a handful of flour and water. In the summer months when the basil and tomatoes taste extra sweet, when the vegetables are plump and the seafood fresh, pasta feels like warm sun bathing the taste buds. In winter, when the bones are chilled and night comes early, pasta is there to soothe the mind and comfort the senses with slow-cooked meat sauces and stewed tomatoes. Whatever the season, whatever the craving, pasta is there for us.

While we all have our tried-and-true pasta dishes that show up several times a month, this recipe guide is an homage to pasta in a myriad of shapes, forms and flavors. We're talking simple pasta recipes for quick-fixes on weeknights, healthy-ish vegetarian pastas, creamy baked pastas, light pasta dishes, hearty pastas and, of course, course, the pasta dishes that are just here to give us that comforting feeling at lunch, dinner, heck, even breakfast (yes, we're looking at you, carbonara).

Pasta dishes from land and sea

Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Kelly Puleio
Get The Recipe

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Missy Robbins

Even though there is some debate around its origin, there is no debate that today carbonara is a dish of Lazio through and through — Rome to the bone, as one might say. It's also true that there are many different ways to make it: Pancetta or guanciale? Spaghetti or rigatoni? Whole eggs or egg yolks? Parmigiano-Reggiano, Pecorino or both? Regardless of how you answer, there is no arguing that carbonara satisfies in its own, almost mystical way.

Giada's Short Rib Lasagna
Tara Donne
Get The Recipe

Giada's Short Rib Lasagna

Giada De Laurentiis

This rich baked pasta is made with layers of tender short ribs, creamy basil-flecked cheese and sweet tomato sauce.

Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans
CB Creatives INC.
Get The Recipe

Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans

Chris Kimball

Harissa-spiced pasta and chicken with green beans reflects the cooking and flavors of North Africa with the punch of harissa married to Italian influence with the pasta shells.

Brie Pasta
Angie Mosier
Get The Recipe

Brie Pasta

Elizabeth Heiskell

A dreamy, decadent combination of crowd-pleasing ingredients like bacon, brie and, of course, pasta, this may just be your new showstopper at dinner parties.

Lasagna Bolognese
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lasagna Bolognese

Anthony Contrino

Nothing compares to a true lasagna Bolognese like you'd find in Italy. The combination of the rich meat sauce and incredibly creamy bechamel are what dreams are made of. It takes a little extra effort to make the Bolognese sauce (here's the recipe!), but you can do this ahead of time.

Shrimp and Lemon Linguini with Chiles
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Shrimp and Lemon Linguini with Chiles

Clodagh McKenna

When there's not much time for cooking, whip up this 20-minute pasta dish packed with easy to find ingredients like shrimp, chiles and a lemony sauce.

Spicy Italian Mackerel Spaghetti
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Get The Recipe

Spicy Italian Mackerel Spaghetti

Stephanie Harris-Uyidi

As a member of the tuna family, mackerel is a delectable, yet underrated fish that deserves more attention. A firm, high-fat fleshed fish, it's known for its bold, savory flavor. When mixed with salty olives, sweet, acidic tomatoes and fresh herbs, this seafood-topped pasta is a must-try.

Cheeseburger Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cheeseburger Pasta

Kia Damon

Try this nostalgic comfort dish — an ode to Hamburger Helper — with a tomato-based meat sauce, tender noodles and cheddar cheese.

Joy Bauer's Baked Ziti Casserole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Baked Ziti Casserole

Joy Bauer

Cheesy, saucy, noodle-y and satisfying, this lightened-up baked ziti will not disappoint. Just imagine: whole-grain penne tossed with ground meat, three different cheeses (mozzarella, ricotta and Parm) and flavorful tomato sauce, then baked to perfection in the oven.

Lightened-Up Bolognese Sauce
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Lightened-Up Bolognese Sauce

Casey Barber

By using a mix of ground turkey and ground beef as the base, plus some beef or chicken broth, the sauce boasts a beautifully earthy, salty flavor. Balanced out with sweet, acidic tomato, dry white wine, a little milk for a touch of creaminess and, of course, garlic, it's really the perfect pasta dish with less cook time and less calories!

Ree Drummond's Shrimp Scampi Lasagna Roll-Ups
Ree Drummond
Get The Recipe

Ree Drummond's Shrimp Scampi Lasagna Roll-Ups

Ree Drummond

These roll-ups are great for shrimp, pasta and cheese lovers! You can make it all the way through if you have the time, or you can refrigerate or freeze the unbaked casserole for less fuss at dinnertime.

One-Pot Italian Wedding Soup
TODAY
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Italian Wedding Soup

Anthony Contrino

When the weather gets chilly, we love coming home to my apartment, lighting the fireplace and warming up some leftover soup. This recipe is one of Anthony Contrino's favorites — he makes it by the vat. If you are going to freeze the leftovers, cook the pasta separately and do not add it to the pot of soup until you're ready to serve.

Prosciutto Pasta Pie
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Prosciutto Pasta Pie

Laura Vitale

"I grew up eating pasta pie most weeks. My nonna would make pasta on Sundays and she would use leftovers to make this dish. It's delicious warm but even better cold, straight out of the fridge," says Laura Vitale.

Potato Gnocchi with Brisket Ragu
Ken Goodman
Get The Recipe

Potato Gnocchi with Brisket Ragu

Matt Abdoo

Matt Abdoo combined his two favorite cuisines, Italian and barbecue, into one mind-blowing dish. The tender, smoked brisket adds a meaty richness to the flavorful red wine sauce and fluffy gnocchi.

Baked Ziti Bolognese
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Baked Ziti Bolognese

Anthony Scotto

This baked pasta is the definition of Italian comfort food. It's filled with hearty meat sauce and creamy ricotta cheese then topped with melty mozzarella and flavorful Parmesan cheese. It's perfect for a casual family dinner and impressive enough to serve to guests.

Maccheroni with Polpettine
Courtesy Ken Goodman
Get The Recipe

Maccheroni with Polpettine

Scott Conant

In this soul-satisfying dish, you're truly able to get a bite of a meatball and pasta with sauce in each bite. This is a bit of a play on the traditional Italian-style pasta. The maccheroni is also one of those rustic, homestyle shapes that just feels good.

BLT Pasta
Hector Manuel Sanchez / Valerie's Home Cooking
Get The Recipe

BLT Pasta

Valerie Bertinelli

The result of utilizing the ingredients of a sandwich classic into a splendidly tender pasta is a dish with a lightly acidic tomato-wine sauce that goes perfectly with the smoky bacon, peppery arugula and sweet basil.

Pasta Puttanesca
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pasta Puttanesca

Michael White

"There are few other pastas that feature as many of what I think are the 'impact' flavors of Italian cuisine: olive oil, garlic, tomato sauce, anchovies, olives and oregano," says Michael White. "They're all here, along with basil, an ingredient that isn't part of the traditional recipe, but I add it to freshen up the dish."

Giada De Laurentiis' Spicy 1-Skillet Lasagna
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Giada De Laurentiis' Spicy 1-Skillet Lasagna

Giada De Laurentiis

Lasagna usually involves lots of pots and pans but this one is incredibly easy because it all comes together in one skillet. Need we say more?

Creamy Pappardelle with Chicken and Bacon
Paul Brissman
Get The Recipe

Creamy Pappardelle with Chicken and Bacon

Antoni Porowski

This pasta is smothered in a creamy, bacon-y sauce, packed with chicken and the sweetness of carrots. It comes together so easily but tastes and looks like you spent half the day in the kitchen. The ultimate hack? Rotisserie chicken! It saves a load of time to get dinner on the table quicker.

Bucatini all'Amatriciana
Kelly Puleio
Get The Recipe

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

Missy Robbins

The genius of amatriciana lies in the combination of tomato, Pecorino and guanciale and chile flakes, always. A delicate and simple balance that creates so much flavor.

Braised Beef Ragu Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Braised Beef Ragu Pasta

Tom Colicchio

This is the definition of a stick-to-your-ribs dish. The toothsome cavatelli with the robust, tender meat sauce is filling, flavorful and so comforting. A kick of heat from spicy chiles, the crunch of pine nuts and touch of sweetness from raisins adds complexity and cuts through the richness.

Lightened-up Chicken Alfredo
FitMenCook
Get The Recipe

Lightened-up Chicken Alfredo

Kevin Curry

"I love this recipe because it tastes like alfredo sauce but it doesn't leave me feeling bloated," says Kevin Curry. "There's a 'secret' serving of a vegetable in every bite. Plus, I can use gluten-free pasta alternatives such as garbanzo pasta or zoodles so it's easily customizable whenever I want something different."

Vegetarian pasta dishes

Cacio e Pepe
Courtesy The Pasta Queen
Get The Recipe

Cacio e Pepe

Nadia Caterina Munno, "The Pasta Queen"

"Cacio e pepe is a staple from Rome and it's a recipe I grew up with that never fails to amaze me with its simplicity and richness of flavor," says "The Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno. "All with only three ingredients!"

Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta
Lucy Schaeffer
Get The Recipe

Katie Lee's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Pasta

Katie Lee Biegel

If you're a big fan of spinach artichoke dip, this dish is for you. It's basically the same recipe as the classic dip but with pasta. What could be better?!

Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna
Dylan James Ho and Jeni Afuso
Get The Recipe

Speedy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

Anna Hezel

This is our version of lasagna in under 30 minutes: Thanks to a little help from a package of frozen ravioli, you can pull a skillet of toasty, bubbly lasagna from the oven in a little more than half an hour. In this ingenious one-pan supper (shoutout to Grace Parisi, the brains behind the recipe!), you make a tomato sauce right in the same skillet you use to bake the whole thing, and the ravioli — layered with mozzarella and Parm — cooks and soaks up the tomato flavor at the same time the starch from the pasta thickens the sauce.

Baked Cheesy Mac and Broccoli
Paul Brissman
Get The Recipe

Baked Cheesy Mac and Broccoli

Antoni Porowski

There are as many versions of mac and cheese as there are "Housewives" franchises — all of which have their place in our homes. Antoni Porowski's skillet version is crispy along the edges and has a wonderful, crunchy breadcrumb topping — his favorite part. Broccoli and cheese make a great pair, especially in a baked pasta.

Pasta with Pumpkin Vodka Sauce
Moriah Brooke
Get The Recipe

Pasta with Pumpkin Vodka Sauce

Will Coleman

This sauce is creamy and addicting and incredibly easy to make, making it perfect for a last-minute date night or dinner party with friends. With a whole can of pumpkin and tons of herbs and spices, this dish screams cozy. Why make pumpkin pie when you could make pumpkin pasta?

Pasta Shells with Pesto and Peas
Cook Smarts
Get The Recipe

Pasta Shells with Pesto and Peas

Jess Dang

Make a tasty and super easy pesto pasta for spring. For a slightly thicker sauce, you can puree a small amount of peas with the pesto.

One-Pot Penne with Marinara Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Penne with Marinara Sauce

Mark Bittman

Replacing pasta water with canned diced tomatoes and adding a sharp Pecorino Romano makes a perfect and slightly creamy tomato sauce. Add a fist full of fresh basil and you're set.

Sheet-Pan Gnocchi
Ed Anderson
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Gnocchi

Ree Drummond

"This meatless marvel is both a cinch and a revelation: soft and tender gnocchi pillows roasted on a sheet pan with the best variety of veggies and topped with Parmesan and basil," says Ree Drummond. "Give me this, a clear to-do list, a glass of wine … and I'm just fine."

Cascatelli with Mushroom Ragu
Courtesy Dan Pashman
Get The Recipe

Cascatelli with Mushroom Ragu

Dan Pashman

The sauce in this earthy, luscious recipe sticks inside the space between the pasta's ruffles (the "sauce trough," as Dan Pashman calls it), and the mushrooms and extra thick pasta together make this dish as satisfying as a steak.

Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)
Charlotte Hu
Get The Recipe

Spaghetti all'Ubriaco (Drunken Spaghetti)

Katie Quinn

This dish manages to be outstandingly simple (made almost entirely of pantry staples) but also a winner in flavor and gorgeousness. It's a go-to weeknight dish because it's quick and easy, as well as a dinner party standby for its show-stopping beauty and knockout taste.

Lemon Ricotta Delight
Courtesy The Pasta Queen
Get The Recipe

Lemon Ricotta Delight

Nadia Caterina Munno, "The Pasta Queen"

The creamy, bright sauce in this wonderful pasta dish isn't just delicious, it's incredibly quick and easy to throw together and doesn't even need to be cooked.

Bobby Flay's Eggplant Bolognese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Bobby Flay's Eggplant Bolognese

Bobby Flay

This Bolognese, a meaty meatless wonder, is sure to thrill the vegetarians among your friends and family, and it’s just as satisfying to those who check the carnivore box.

Broccoli Pesto Pasta
Courtesy Josh Mamaclay
Get The Recipe

Broccoli Pesto Pasta

Josh Mamaclay

This pesto balances the bright flavors of basil and lemon with the savory flavor of roasted broccoli. It's a really easy way to get greens in through our favorite vehicle: carbs and cheese.

Tracy's Spinach Pesto
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Tracy's Spinach Pesto

Anthony Contrino

"Confession: After a long day of cooking on set, the last thing I want to do is cook dinner for myself," says Contrino. "I often head to my cousin Tracy's house. One of my favorite things she makes is this creamy spinach pesto — it's so easy to whip up and so delish!"

Baked Lemony Broccoli and Mushroom Pasta
Courtesy Adam Friedlander
Get The Recipe

Baked Lemony Broccoli and Mushroom Pasta

Yasmin Fahr

The combination of broccoli, mushrooms and garlic with the bright lemony flavor and kick of heat is divine. Baking the pasta gives the pieces along the rim an extra crunchy texture that's deeply satisfying.

Al Roker's Vegetable Lasagna
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Vegetable Lasagna

Al Roker

This vegetarian lasagna, which is bubbling with gooey cheese, is a delicious way to sneak lots of vegetable servings into dinner.

Creamy Vegan Cacio e Pepe
Today All Day / TODAY All Day
Get The Recipe

Creamy Vegan Cacio e Pepe

Samah Dada

Cacio e pepe is one of those dishes that many people love because of its simplicity, but it's not easy to replicate the complex flavor of traditional Italian cheeses. Dada's take on the Italian staple uses nutritional yeast and cashews to create a luscious, umami-packed sauce.

Vegan Mac and Cheese with Cauliflower
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Vegan Mac and Cheese with Cauliflower

Chloe Coscarelli

Eating dairy-free or vegan food doesn't mean you have to miss out on your favorite flavors and textures. This recipe has all the rich and creamy goodness of traditional macaroni and cheese without all the heaviness.

Easy Vegan Pesto
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easy Vegan Pesto

Samah Dada

Classic Italian pesto gets a healthy makeover with a big serving of spinach. This recipe is totally customizable with any toppings you choose! Add blistered tomatoes, almond milk ricotta, more olive oil and something crunchy. A gluten-free chickpea pasta is great for added protein.

Pasta Carbonara with Shiitake Bacon
By Chloe
Get The Recipe

Pasta Carbonara with Shiitake Bacon

Chloe Coscarelli

The creamy, indulgent sauce is made from healthy, high-protein tofu, but it tastes like it has all sorts of dairy products in it. Top it with shiitake bacon (simply thinly sliced roasted shiitake mushrooms with olive oil and sea salt) and it’s the perfect bait for your long-term mate!

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach
Courtesy Adam Friedlander
Get The Recipe

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach

Yasmin Fahr

This recipe is low-maintenance, so you can put it in the oven and then finish odd tasks around the house while it cooks. There's something comforting about digging up the thick pieces of lasagna noodles smothered in garlicky red sauce. Plus, the spinach makes it feel like it's a little bit healthy.

Sunny's Peppery Herbed Pasta
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny's Peppery Herbed Pasta

Sunny Anderson

Coarsely ground black pepper and red pepper flakes bring a unique spice to this simple pasta dish. It only has five ingredients, but it is absolutely bursting with flavor.

Pasta with Charred Brussels Sprouts
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pasta with Charred Brussels Sprouts

Chloe Coscarelli

Full of flavor and so easy to prepare, this pasta dish is a go-to. The maple syrup balances out any bitterness from the Brussels sprouts so all you taste is the freshness of the veggies.

Lemon Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lemon Pasta

Katie Lee

The beauty of this dish is its simplicity. It's a totally elegant and delicious dish that comes together in minutes and with minimal effort.

Mac and Greens
TODAY Illustration / Chloe Coscarelli
Get The Recipe

Mac and Greens

Chloe Coscarelli

Love a bowl of comforting mac but also want to get your greens? This dish has got you covered. Easy, creamy and craveable, it's 100% plant-based so it's good for you and the earth.

Springtime Pasta Bake
Alex Guarnaschelli
Get The Recipe

Springtime Pasta Bake

Alex Guarnaschelli

This dish serves that wonderful need for comfort food without being overly rich or heavy. It features fresh asparagus, zucchini, tomatoes and sweet onion. Plus, it all comes together in the oven, which makes it a cinch for any weeknight meal.

Lentil Bolognese
Julia Gartland
Get The Recipe

Lentil Bolognese

Samah Dada

It's fun to use lentils in a Bolognese in the same way that you would meat, while keeping traditional elements like carrots and onions along for the ride. The result adds a plant-based twist to a traditional and iconic pasta dish.

Roasted Red Pepper Pasta
Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

Samah Dada

This pasta is flavorful, light and balanced while remaining a plant-based, veggie-packed dinner or lunch that everyone will love. The roasted red peppers and garlic add a sweetness to the sauce that is undercut by the acidic tomatoes, lemon juice and spices.

Herby Rigatoni with Toasted Pine Nuts and Dates
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Herby Rigatoni with Toasted Pine Nuts and Dates

Elena Besser

This recipe is a fun change of pace to traditional pasta recipes. It is the perfect combination of herby, nutty, sweet and salty and it is sure to be on rotation in your household. I love that the sauce comes together in a food processor and the addition of dates creates a really fun contrast in every bite.

Lemon-Tahini Pasta with Zucchini and Tomatoes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lemon-Tahini Pasta with Zucchini and Tomatoes

Samah Dada

In this pasta, Samah Dada balances earthy sesame butter with some fresh lemon juice to make it creamy, bright and tangy. It's the perfect pasta for when you want something flavorful and rich with a little bit of zing, too.

Joy Bauer's Kale Pesto Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Kale Pesto Pasta

Joy Bauer

Whip up this tasty spin on traditional pesto, stat! Each bright and vibrant bite contains a blend of earthy kale, toasty walnuts, aromatic basil, EVOO, garlic and Parmesan. The end result is a flavorful sauce that's bursting with vitamin C, beta-carotene and omega-3s, three nutrients that play a key role in enriching your skin's overall appearance.

Cauliflower Alfredo Pasta
Gaby Dalkin
Get The Recipe

Cauliflower Alfredo Pasta

Gaby Dalkin

This lightened-up version of Alfredo sauce is perfect when it's a little chilly outside. The sauce is downright healthy compared to that of a traditional Alfredo and no one would even know the difference, it's so delicious.

One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Ricotta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Pasta with Spinach and Ricotta

Mark Bittman

Two simple vegetarian additions turn this easy one-pot pasta into a vibrant main dish. You can customize the ingredients to suit your taste. You can use any kind of noodle you prefer or switch up the greens with chopped kale, escarole or chard instead of spinach.

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Samah Dada

The avocado cream sauce is both light and refreshing — qualities rarely found in creamy sauces. This sauce also maintains an amazing brightness with the addition of fresh basil and lemon and is extremely versatile.

Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Get The Recipe

Herby Lemon Spaghetti with Snap Peas

Valerie Bertinelli

Wake up your weeknight dinner routine with this light and zesty pasta dish. It's quick and easy to throw together and bursting with fresh spring flavors.

Pasta alla Norma
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pasta alla Norma

Anthony Contrino

This simple, rustic Sicilian pasta dish is a Contrino family favorite. Sweet tomatoes, earthy eggplant and a little red pepper for spice make it a hearty dish for any night. Normally topped with ricotta salata, this version uses a whipped ricotta to balance the tomato-based sauce with a creamier texture.

Mushroom Bolognese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mushroom Bolognese

Tom Colicchio

This is a great vegetarian alternative to a classic beef Bolognese. The mushrooms mimic the same rich, hearty feel of the original but, obviously, without the meat. The aromatics and fresh herbs round out the flavors to make this an exciting and satisfying pasta dish.

Pasta Cacio e Walnut
Gentl + Hyers
Get The Recipe

Pasta Cacio e Walnut

Carla Lalli Music

Cacio is an Italian word for sheep's-milk cheese, and this is a variation on pasta cacio e pepe (literally "pasta with cheese and pepper"), which was one of the inexpensive but extremely satisfying dinners Carla Lalli Music made a lot when she was in college. The toasted nuts add some crunch, which will make you appreciate the creaminess of the sauce that much more.

Ricotta Gnocchi with Broccoli Pesto, Basil and Pistachios
Kelly Puleio
Get The Recipe

Ricotta Gnocchi with Broccoli Pesto, Basil and Pistachios

Missy Robbins

In this somewhat healthy recipe, the texture should mirror the same rich, silky quality you get from Genovese pesto, but it has a sweetness, both from the pistachios and the broccoli; a slight spiciness, thanks to the inclusion of broccoli rabe leaves; and a vegetal quality that, paired with pillowy ricotta gnocchi, we find both unexpected and downright irresistible.

Spicy Vegan Pasta alla Vodka
TODAY All Day
Get The Recipe

Spicy Vegan Pasta alla Vodka

Priyanka Naik

This recipe really gives one of Priyanka Naik's favorite pasta dishes, penne alla vodka, a new life — a new vegan life! Without losing any of the original, rich flavor or creamy consistency, this recipe is the perfect twist on a savory, comforting classic.

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese
Food Network
Get The Recipe

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese

Kardea Brown

Southern-style mac and cheese is cheesy and hearty, yet sturdy. It's basically a custard-style baked macaroni and cheese with eggs, heavy cream and sharp cheddar cheese. There's no denying this mac and cheese is irresistible!

Pesto Vinaigrette Pasta
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pesto Vinaigrette Pasta

Ali Rosen

Pesto is a pretty common sauce, but this version will knock your socks off! Nutty almonds, bright lemon and zesty mustard give this simple sauce serious depth of flavor and palate-pleasing texture.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.