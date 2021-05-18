Technique tip: Avoid over-blending the feta dip by slowly pulsing together instead of blending consistently. Use leftover feta dip as a sandwich spread or serve with grilled meat or chicken.

During the summer, I often refuse to turn on the oven or spend extended periods using the stove because of how hot it can get. For those days, I tend to turn to recipes like my whipped feta platter, loaded with sweet and spicy pickled vegetables to go along with the herby and briny feta dip. What's unique about this recipe is that it only requires only a few minutes of cooking with heat, which means you'll have a cool kitchen while preparing a veggie-packed dish that is light, fresh, robust in flavor and will leave everyone wanting seconds.

Preparation

Quick-Pickled Vegetables:

1.

Heat the water, vinegar, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil then remove from heat.

2.

To assemble your pickled vegetables, fill sterilized Mason jars with the assorted vegetables, leaving 1 inch from the top. Top with the pickling spice, jalapeño, scallion and dill. When dividing the vegetables into multiple jars, divide the pickling spices, jalapeños, scallions and dill by the numbers of jars being used.

3.

Submerge the vegetables with the pickling liquid, then screw the lid onto the jars. Allow the jars to cool down slightly before placing them into the fridge. Cool for at least 1 hour before serving.

Whipped Feta:

1.

Place the olive oil into a medium pot over medium heat. After 30 seconds, place in a few pieces of scallions to test the temperature. If they sizzle, it's ready. Cook the scallions for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool partially.

2.

Place the feta, parsley, za'atar, honey, kosher salt and scallion oil into a food processor or high-speed blender. Pulse together until smooth.

3.

Remove from the processor and place in the refrigerator until ready to serve. When serving, spread the feta dip onto a large platter, top with pickled vegetables and garnish with additional olive oil, chopped parsley and za'atar seasoning. Serve with warm sliced pita.