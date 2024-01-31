52 pizza recipes from traditional Neapolitan to sheet-pan pies

There’s a reason that pizza is so popular. Like a chameleon, pizza can take infinite forms, satisfying pretty much every preference and palate. Not to mention, the world of pizza has few rules: Take a pillowy crust, cover it with sauce (white or red), cheese, and a topping and you can call it a pizza. And no one’s complaining!

The sheer variety of pizzas is what makes this category so great. You’ve got classic thin-crust, Neapolitan style, grandma-style, deep dish, Sicilian, sheet-pan, French bread, flatbreads and even sweet iterations for dessert.

Having a craving for “pizza” doesn’t just mean that you’ll want to order a plain cheese pie. From traditional pizzas such as meat lover’s and margarita to a white pie featuring summer squash or a street corn-style pizza, we have a delicious range of recipes that you’ll want to slice and serve immediately.

Part of what makes pizza so universally appealing is the sheer number of toppings that you can scatter on top. We’ll show you how to make our favorite basic pizza dough recipe, which you can then top with everything from the always controversial ham and pineapple to more beloved toppings like sweet Italian sausage and peppers.

Here you’ll find 52 different pizza recipes that you can cook at home — no pizza oven required! Because every night is a good night when pizza is involved.

Pizza dough isn’t as difficult to make at home as you might have guessed. Grab a few basic building blocks — active dry yeast, sugar, flour, salt and olive oil — to make a standard pizza dough. With a stand mixer, knead the dough until it forms a ball, then let rest in an oiled bowl until it doubles in size. From here, stretch it out, top it with whatever you like and let pizza night commence!

If you prefer your pizza dough with a little extra fiber and whole grains, then this whole wheat recipe is for you. Simply swap white flour for whole wheat flour, and mix with water, yeast, date sugar and salt for a better-for-you bite.

You can’t go wrong with a classic Neapolitan-style Margherita pie. Just keep in mind that it’s a bit of a project. You’ll need to give yourself 12+ hours to prep the dough. Top the dough with simple tomato sauce, fior di latte (or mozzarella), pecorino Romano cheese, basil and oil, then fire off the pies in a wood burning oven to achieve a bubbly, crispy crust.

Put a healthy spin on your personal pizza. This dough comes together with flour, baking powder, Greek yogurt and seasonings. The best part? You don’t have to wait for it to rise. Shape and bake, then cover with sauce, cheese and seasonal vegetables. The pizza’s ready when the cheese is melty and the crust is crispy.

The star of this homemade pizza is a simple sauce. To make it, sauté garlic, add crushed tomatoes, then simmer with basil, salt and pepper. Pureé the sauce, then spread it over your dough and top with cheese and any other toppings. Prosciutto and more fresh basil are a good place to start!

Take a page out of Jasquale Jones’ book, a restaurant in New York’s Little Italy, and make two types of pizza for pizza night. On one side, you have Diavola: topped with tomato sauce, shredded provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, and fresh mint leaves. On the half is a clam pie, made with white clam cream sauce, chopped clams, broccoli rabe, chili flakes and a squeeze of lemon. It’s a win-win dinner.

If you’re in the mood for a meaty pie, look no further than this meat lovers’ pizza. The trick here is to use a preheated cast iron skillet, which will ensure that the crust gets perfectly crispy and cooked through. This way, the crust can support the plethora of meaty toppings like ground beef, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, and soppressata.

Would you believe me if I told you that you could make fresh pizza sauce in just one minute? Simply grab a can of good-quality crushed tomatoes, then add a pinch of salt, sugar, garlic powder, and oregano. The key here is tasting as you go to make sure the flavors are balanced. From here, you can spread it on homemade or store-bought dough and top with your favorite ingredients.

White pizza doesn’t get as much love as its red sauced counterpart, but this one might change your mind. Whisk heavy cream, goat cheese and grated garlic to create a creamy sauce. Spread it on the dough, then layer with mozzarella, sliced shallot, and thin zucchini rounds.

If your pizza lineup doesn’t include classic Margherita, you might want to reconsider. The beauty of this pie is in the simplicity. If you use high-quality ingredients such as canned whole tomatoes (hand-crushed), good olive oil, fresh basil, mozzarella, grated Parm and sea salt, the simple goodness will blow your mind.

Here’s a shortcut idea for you: use lavash (a type of thin flatbread) as your pizza crust. When baked, it gets a crispy, cracker-like consistency with a great crunch. Top with arugula, vegetables and balsamic vinaigrette for a fun spin on “salad pizza.”

No pizza oven? No problem. Fire up the grill and whip up some pizzas with delicious smoky char and crispy crust. Whether you make the dough from scratch, or use store bought, simply top with olive oil, tomato sauce, mozzarella and freshly torn basil and you’ll feel like you just took a trip to Naples, Italy.

Pregame a big dinner with an oblong shaped tarte flambée — the perfect appetizer for a crowd. This thin-crust pizza is topped with bacon, caramelized onions, and goat cheese, then baked until crispy. Slice and serve as a little hors d’oeuvre before a big meal.

If you don’t have the time or energy to make pizza from scratch, this mashup will be music to your ears. Instead of pizza dough, use store-bought tortillas to make an open-faced pizza quesadilla! Sprinkle a tortilla with cheese, then scatter with tomatoes, onions and olives. Bake in the oven to get the edges crispy (so the toppings won’t flop) and you’ll end up with the lowest-effort thin-crust pizza ever.

For those who prefer pillowy Detroit-style pizza, make sure you try this recipe. Bake the fluffy crust for a few minutes, then top with a healthy amount of sauce, cheese (all the way to the edges), sausage, bacon and soppressata. Bake until the cheese is crispy on the edges and top with grated pecorino Romano. The best part is that you can prep it ahead and throw it in the oven when you’re ready to serve it.

Take a trip to Italy and chances are you’ll notice that the pizza isn’t anything close to what it’s like in the states. That’s because Roman-style pinsa dough is lighter and crispier — plus, it’s far less overzealous on toppings. Slice it up and serve as an appetizer instead of the usual bread basket.

Mix up classic pizza sauce with this Italian-inspired caponata. To make it, sauté diced eggplant and onion, then stir in olives, tomatoes, chili flakes, garlic and salt. The beauty of the caponata is that it functions as both a sauce and toppings, all at once.

If you’re hosting a crowd, this hefty Midwest square pizza is a must-make recipe. Par-bake two pounds of pizza dough until they’re thick and puffy. Cover with pizza sauce, seasonings and a generous amount of cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper and onions. A little cheese, meat, and vegetable toppings will satisfy everyone at your party.

Date night idea! Roll out your pizza dough into the shape of a heart. Cover with sauce, cheese and your partner’s favorite toppings (or half and half!), then bake until golden and puffed. Pour two glasses of your favorite red wine and split the pizza for a romantic night in.

What can’t the slow cooker do?! While slightly counter-intuitive, the slow cooker works to caramelize the cheese and dough until it forms a crispy crust. Top this one with pepperoni and pickled jalapeños for a smoky and spicy bite.

There are no rules when it comes to pizza — and this sweet potato barbecue pie is the perfect example. Instead of tomato sauce, slather the dough with barbecue sauce, sliced sweet potatoes and onions, then broil until you get a nice char. Top with fresh cabbage and cilantro to round out the flavors and textures.

If we’ve learned anything from this extensive list of pizza options, it’s that practically any carb can make a great crust. In this pizza, a baguette takes center stage. It’s topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, artichokes, smashed garlic, hearts of palm, shredded spinach for a colorful vegetarian-friendly bite.

Mexican-style street corn is glorious in all its many forms, but as a pizza topping it’s transcendent. The fresh corn kernels pop in your mouth while the combination of shredded mozzarella, Cotija cheese, fresh cilantro and lime juice balance out the sweetness. Watch out, as you might find yourself clamoring over the last slice.

Leave it to the pros from Naples, Italy for the perfect pizza technique. This pie gets topped with tomato purée, a duo of piennolo and corbarino tomatoes, Italian parsley, sundried tomatoes, breadcrumbs and Pecorino for a simple flavor that packs a punch. You know it’s ready once you see the spotted, charred crust.

Mozzarella fans, listen up. Once you try smoked mozzarella di bufala, prepare to taste the most mind-blowing cheese pizza ever. This simple swap adds a welcome smokiness to this simple pie. Skip the side salad and top the rest of the pie with cherry tomatoes and arugula.

If Margherita pizza were a zodiac sign, it would be a Capricorn — traditional, by the book, a rule follower. I’d even go as far as to argue that there are two types of pizza people — Margarita people and toppings overload people. If you fall into the first camp, this traditional recipe is one to bookmark.

For an absolutely inspired take on leftovers, try this harissa-braised brisket pizza with goat cheese. Prepare your dough following a standard recipe, then top with tomato sauce, garlic, red pepper flakes, brisket, cheese, arugula and jalapeños for a barbecue-worthy pie.

Vegan meatballs are an oxymoron, but does it matter when they taste this good? Instead of real meatballs, use store-bought vegan meatballs, and instead of mozzarella, make a sauce with blended raw cashews, lemon juice, garlic, onion powder and cornstarch. The result? A texturally delightful pie that’ll satisfy any vegan in your life.

Sheet-Pan Pizza Recipes

Sheet-pan pizza was made for sharing. What’s so beautiful about it is there’s plenty of real estate for assorted toppings. Use different flavor combinations in every quadrant such as roasted veggies, plain cheese, pepperoni, olives and more.

Wings and pizza are staples on a game-day menu, so why not enjoy both at once? This sheet-pan pizza recipe marries the two. Layer the crust with mozzarella, blue cheese, onions, hot sauce-coated chicken, then scatter with sliced celery coated in mayonnaise, lemon juice and chives.

If you like focaccia, you’ll love grandma-style pizza. The crust is fluffy, thick and airy — the perfect vehicle for loads of cheese and sauce. Once you nail the dough, the rest is just gravy (er, sauce). For the classic formula, sprinkle the dough with tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, Parmesan and basil before baking on a sheet pan.

Loaded with meat and vegetables, this autumnal pizza is a hearty meal. Make a simplified mornay sauce with butter, flour, sage, heavy cream and Parmesan. Spread the sauce over the dough, then arrange a layer of squash, red onion, sausage, ricotta and sage leaves. Bake the pizza until the sauce is bubbling.

Don’t let anyone ever tell you that liking mushrooms on pizza is a red flag, especially when the varieties used are chanterelles and truffles. The name of this pie literally means “forest,” a nod to where these earthy and light vegetables grow.

Pizza is a lot of things to a lot of people. And in this case, it can even be breakfast! Top homemade dough with pesto, shredded mozzarella and dollops of ricotta. Bake until browned, then gently crack five eggs directly on top of the pizza. Pop the pizza back in the oven and cook until the whites are set. Top with crumbled sausage or serve with a side of crispy bacon.

Pizza-Inspired Recipes

Pepperoni pizza makes its acquaintance with grilled cheese in this elevated comfort food creation. Simply butter white bread then layer with sliced mozzarella and cook up into a classic grilled cheese. Now here comes the fun part: top each grilled cheese with another slice of mozzarella, pepperoni and fresh basil. Broil in the oven until the cheese is bubbling, then garnish with Parmesan cheese. Serve with a bowl of tomato soup for dunking.

Spaghetti squash isn’t just used as an alternative for pasta. It can also serve as the base for a low-carb pizza. Cut the squash lengthwise, then scoop out the seeds and bake until softened. Fill the squash boats with cooked sausage, marinara sauce, shredded cheese and Parm, then bake again until bubbling.

This savory babka gets the pizza treatment in this stunning recipe. To make this creative loaf, layer dough with pepperoni, tomato paste and mozzarella, then roll the dough into a log. Cut in half lengthwise then carefully twist, keeping the cut sides up. Brush the top with butter, bake until golden-brown and have your camera at the ready.

Can’t get enough Thanksgiving stuffing? This pizza-inspired stuffing will have you enjoying this staple side dish all year long. Be sure to use stale bread so that it doesn’t get soggy, then combine with melted butter, sautéed onions, oregano and tomato paste. Add moisture with a trio of beaten eggs, milk, and stock, then fold in diced mozzarella. Bake until the cheese is melted and dive in.

Pizza and pasta are a match made by the gods, so this kid-friendly pizza spaghetti pie just feels right. The formula is simple: toss cooked spaghetti with pizza sauce, chopped pepperoni, grated Parm and a few beaten eggs. Layer in a pie pan then top with mozzarella and pepperoni to get the true pizza effect. Slice it up and enjoy this mash-up with a side salad.

Your favorite comfort food just got even more comforting. To make this pizza-stuffed meatloaf, add chopped pepperoni into the ground beef, so even the meatloaf has the essence of pizza. While shaping the loaf, make a well for mozzarella cheese, then seal with more beef, top with tomato sauce and bake. The cheese will ooze out, Chicago deep dish-style, when you slice into it.

For those who love the side salad at their favorite pizza joint, this recipe is for you. Make a giant chopped salad with romaine, tomatoes, red onion, olives, banana peppers, mozzarella, pepperoni and dried oregano. Layer the salad over a crispy pizza crust and use the crust as a vessel for eating.

If you’ve ever wondered whether you could make pizza in a muffin tin, the answer is yes, you can. Get your kids involved with this fun three-ingredient recipe, which calls for refrigerated crescent dough, pasta sauce and shredded cheese. For added protein, use a hearty bolognese sauce!

Treat the sweet tooth in your life to a slice of s’mores cookie pizza, courtesy of the founder of DŌ cookie dough. Bake a graham cracker-inspired cookie crust, then pile with mini marshmallows. Toast until the marshmallows are golden, then sprinkle with chopped chocolate and extra graham cracker pieces. The chocolate will melt into the marshmallows, so be sure to slice and enjoy right away.

Pizza is technically a finger food, but this kid-friendly rendition takes that to a whole other level. Assemble a rectangle-shaped pizza, then roll it in on itself to create a spiral. Pinch the dough to seal then cut into 1/2-inch rolls (think cinnamon roll-style), then watch as they disappear in the blink of an eye.

Remember those frozen pizza pockets from your childhood? You can easily make them at home with a sheet of frozen puff pastry. Top with mozzarella, diced meatballs, tomato sauce and seasonings then seal with more puff pastry. Brush each pocket with egg wash to ensure that they’re golden brown, then bake until crispy.

If you have tomato sauce, mozzarella and some sort of carb, anything can be a pizza — including latkes. Molly Yeh’s ever-creative recipe turns crispy potato fritters into a vehicle for sauce and cheese. Top with Parmesan, crushed pepper flakes and freshly torn basil for the full effect.

Let dessert pizza be your next party trick. Use one bowl to make a peanut butter cookie dough. Layer the dough into a greased pizza pan, then top with mini marshmallows and bake until the cookie crust forms and the marshmallows are toasted. Drizzle with warmed peanut butter and top with your favorite tiny candies.

Need to satisfy a pizza craving, stat? This microwaved pizza dip will get the job done. Combine cream cheese, Parmesan and Italian seasoning, then top with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cover and microwave until the mozzarella is bubbly. Let cool slightly, then top the dip with fresh basil and enjoy with torn bread.

If you’re looking for a creative way to use up a pint of blueberries, this grilled flatbread is a great candidate. Slather a round of grilled pizza dough with a “frosting” made with cream cheese, butter and vanilla. Once the dough is crisp, spoon over homemade blueberry sauce plus fresh blueberries, basil, lemon juice and zest.

Can’t decide between burger or pizza night? Have the best of both worlds with this hearty turkey burger topped with pepperoni, cheese, basil and pizza sauce. The turkey patty has hints of fennel, finely chopped onion and oregano, which adds to the pizza aura.

For a low-carb take on pizza, try these pizza stuffed peppers. Hollow out bell peppers (red ones work best), then stuff with cooked beef, egg, breadcrumbs, pepperoni, mozzarella, herbs, Parmesan and marinara sauce. Bake until the peppers are softened, then top with even more cheese and broil.

The next time your kid asks to take pizza to lunch for school, try these pizza muffins. They have all the flavors of pizza, but in a more portable form. The best part? You can make a big batch and freeze them.