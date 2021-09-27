IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pizza Dip

Courtesy Caroline Choe
Caroline Choe
Ingredients

  • 1 cup cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, divided
  • 1 cup marinara or pizza sauce
  • cups mozzarella cheese, broken up or shredded
  • fresh basil (optional)

    • Chef notes

    When the pizza craving strikes and you don't want to wait for pizza delivery or spend the time making your own pizza, let microwaved pizza dip come to the rescue! It's got all the cheesy, saucy goodness of pizza but couldn't be easier to make.

    Swap option: Feel free to add on whatever other pizza toppings you're craving.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a microwave-safe 8-inch bowl, mix together the cream cheese, 1/4 cup Parmesan and 1 teaspoon of the Italian seasoning until fully combined. Spread out to create an even layer at the bottom of the bowl.

    2.

    On top of the cream cheese mixture, carefully spoon the marinara sauce over to make another even layer.

    3.

    Generously layer the mozzarella cheese on top of the marinara sauce, sprinkling the top of that layer with the remaining Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

    4.

    Cover the bowl in plastic wrap and microwave for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the mozzarella is melted and bubbly.

    5.

    Allow the dip to stand at room temperature for about a minute or so and then finish with fresh basil. Enjoy with bread or chips.

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyEntertainingKid-friendlyQuickSuper BowlDips and Spreads

