IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

30 recipes to make when you have ground beef in the freezer

Go beyond the burger with these hearty ground beef recipes.

Make cheeseburger pasta, a quick and easy comfort meal

Aug. 11, 202104:28
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Ground beef is one of those ingredients that, for those who eat meat, is a super easy start to a wonderful weeknight meal. When shopping at the grocery store, it’s ideal to buy ground beef in bulk when it’s on sale, freeze it and properly defrost it when the craving strikes. Especially with price inflation for items like beef and pork, many experts advise keeping tabs on stores' sales to help with cost-cutting. That way, you don’t have to omit meat completely on those chilly nights when something rich and hearty sounds like the perfect meal.

Whether you're someone who consumes red meat as a once-in-while-treat or it's a family-favorite protein you enjoy weekly, beef is a versatile ingredient used in countless cuisines around the globe. When you want to make Middle Eastern kofta, Asian-inspired lettuce wraps or a luscious Italian Bolognese, ground beef will be the first thing to check off the ingredients list.

To help supply beef lovers with some direction among the endless dishes out there, we rounded up some of our favorite, easiest and most satisfying ground beef recipes to add to your meal plan. Once you’ve feasted on a successful Meatless Monday, dig into Taco Tuesday, One-Pot Wednesday and … well, you get the picture.

Luckily, the options are endless. To satiate the craving for something savory any day of the week, here are some unique spins on traditional dishes, quick casseroles, simple pastas and irresistible sandwiches to make tonight or any night. Enjoy!

Cheeseburger Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cheeseburger Pasta

Kia Damon

This recipe, which Kia Damon describes as a "love letter to Hamburger Helper," can be pulled together with ingredients that are usually already on hand. The result is a cheesy, hearty dish that's as comforting as it is nostalgic.

Tex-Mex Hotdish
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Tex-Mex Hotdish

Derrell Smith

This recipe is a combination of Texas and Minnesota flavors in one delicious pan! The creamy Tater Tot-topped casserole is filled with zesty, exciting flavors but it so warming and comforting at the same time.

Beef-Stuffed Eggplant
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Beef-Stuffed Eggplant

Alejandra Ramos

Tender baked eggplants are filled with a savory picadillo-style beef filling seasoned with Latin American flavors. Serve this topped with crumbled queso fresco and fresh cilantro, alongside sweet coconut rice.

Easiest-Ever Beef Enchiladas
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easiest-Ever Beef Enchiladas

Laura Vitale

You can really stretch how many people you can feed with these beef-filled enchiladas by serving this dish with lots of toppings. It's kind of like a taco bar … but for enchiladas. Everyone will love it! Don't forget to make the seasoned ground beef ahead of time for an even faster weeknight meal.

Beef Sloppy Joes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Beef Sloppy Joes

Katie Lee

These classic, fuss-free sloppy Joes from Katie Lee really hit the mark when you're craving something juicy to sink your teeth into but aren't quite up for grilling burgers. She also offers easy additions, like adding lentils for a unique texture and additional fiber.

Spicy Mega Football Calzone
Courtesy Donatella Arpaia
Get The Recipe

Spicy Mega Football Calzone

Donatella Arpaia

Donatella Arpaia melds her Italian heritage with an all-American sporting tradition. You can prep a lot of it ahead and pop it in the oven right when guests start to come in. It's a huge crowd-pleaser — people go crazy for it. There are never any leftovers.

Cincinnati Chili 4 Ways
Nathan Congleton
Get The Recipe

Cincinnati Chili 4 Ways

Derrell Smith

This chili is simple, filling and the perfect meal before playing — or while watching — a football game. It's great to serve on its own, over a plate of spaghetti, rolled up in cheesy enchiladas or on top of a hot dog.

Siri Daly's Asian Beef Lettuce Cups
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Asian Beef Lettuce Cups

Siri Daly

"Carson tries not to eat very many carbs at dinnertime, so this is a great meal for that," Siri Daly says about this dish. "It's packed with a ton of flavor and fun to eat — if you're not afraid of picking up your food!"

French Onion Beef Sliders
TODAY
Get The Recipe

French Onion Beef Sliders

Elizabeth Heiskell

These sliders are a hearty twist on a hot crock of French onion soup. They're perfect for filling up hungry party guests or for a fun weeknight dinner served with salad or chips.

Cheeseburger Tots
Katie Stilo / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cheeseburger Tots

Adrianne Calvo

This is a new take on the cheeseburger. Tater-Tot cups get filled with flavorful ground beef and topped with cheese, special sauce and mini pickles. They're like bite-sized Big Macs (Lil' Macs?).

Make-Ahead Seasoned Ground Beef
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Make-Ahead Seasoned Ground Beef

Laura Vitale

This is a great basic recipe that can be transformed in any way you like and requires only a few simple ingredients, many of which you might already have on hand. It also works with ground chicken or turkey and is a great base for tacos, Hamburger Helper, cottage pie or on its own.

Almost Grandma's Best Meatballs
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Almost Grandma's Best Meatballs

Anthony Michael Contrino

"Every Italian-American thinks his or her grandma makes the best meatballs, and I’m no exception! My gram made the best meatballs," says Anthony Contrino. "As a young boy, I would make them with her, but no matter how hard I tried, I could never replicate them exactly … and I still can’t. But this recipe comes pretty darn close."

Classic Beef Chili with Beans
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Classic Beef Chili with Beans

Danny Seo

Green lifestyle guru Danny Seo uses grass-fed beef in his delicious classic chili and advises how to shop for it at the store. The result is a top-notch chili recipe that boasts nuances of earthy, tender meat cooked into a spicy, bean-filled sauce.

Bolognese Sauce
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Bolognese Sauce

Anthony Contrino

Making a great Bolognese is actually pretty easy since everything is done in one pot. The only time-consuming part is chopping up the vegetables at the beginning. But it's worth the effort because this sauce will keep for up to four days in the refrigerator, or three months in the freezer.

Padma Lakshmi's Shepherd's Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Padma Lakshmi's Shepherd's Pie

Padma Lakshmi

This is comfort food at its finest. It's the perfect dish for this time of year when it's cold outside and you're craving something supremely satisfying.

BBQ Meatloaf
TODAY
Get The Recipe

BBQ Meatloaf

Ryan Scott

Meatloaf lovers, prepare to be impressed. This straightforward ground beef recipe gives this classic dish a sweet and smoky barbecue twist.

Asian-Style Mini Meatball Bowls
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Asian-Style Mini Meatball Bowls

Ryan Scott

If you want a flavorful, easy-to-prepare meal that will please palates of all ages, you've found it. Even better, you can freeze the meatballs after they're cooked and save them for dinner another night.

Spaghetti Al Forno With Ground Beef, 2 Ways
Anthony Scotto
Get The Recipe

Spaghetti Al Forno With Ground Beef, 2 Ways

Anthony Scotto

This recipe takes a fresh pasta dinner with traditional Italian ingredients and turns it into a completely different dish. With tender eggplant, sharp Parmesan cheese and protein-packed ground beef, oven-baked dinner gets sliced up like a savory pie.

Ground Beef Tacos
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ground Beef Tacos

Ryan Scott

Celebrate Taco Tuesday, Wednesday or any day with this versatile recipe. The only necessities are the ground beef and tortillas, but the other toppings can really be a combo of whatever fresh, crunchy vegetables you have on hand.

Fork-and-Knife Sloppy Joes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fork-and-Knife Sloppy Joes

Ryan Scott

This one's a time warp back to childhood. Almost everyone remembers enjoying sloppy Joes, and if they don't, this will create new happy memories! This dish is ideal for those craving something comforting, as they're topped with crunchy corn chips and get so messy, they require a fork and knife to eat.

Easy Spaghetti Bake with Ground Beef and Veggies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easy Spaghetti Bake with Ground Beef and Veggies

Margene Simmons

Casseroles are a great way of using leftovers to stretch into another meal. Add in extra veggies to up the nutritional value and make it a complete, super-simple one-pot meal.

Taco Hamburger Skillet
Kardea Brown
Get The Recipe

Taco Hamburger Skillet

Kardea Brown

Forget the boxed version! This homemade meal is equally as tasty and ready in 30 minutes or less. It's a delicious mashup of creamy mac and cheese, spicy tacos and meaty hamburgers. Plus, you can make it with ingredients you more than likely already have in your fridge and pantry.

Speedy Scrumptious Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Speedy Scrumptious Burgers

Laura Vitale

Many people think burgers when they see ground beef. This less-than-30-minute dinner delivers all the flavor with no filler. Ditch the breadcrumbs and use well-seasoned beef, seared to perfection. It's beyond good!

One-Pot Beef Stroganoff
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Beef Stroganoff

Mark Bittman

What makes this easy dish a standout is simple ingredients cooked really well. Caramelizing the onions adds sweetness while the sour cream brings its signature tang to this quick and flavorful dinner.

Valerie Bertinelli's 'Hamburger Helpa'
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's 'Hamburger Helpa'

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli swears this dish speaks directly to her "more-than-occasional desire for quickness and efficiency." It's a no-fuss, no-muss, hardly-any-cleanup and get-right-to-it dinner.

Classic Tater Tot Hotdish
Food Network
Get The Recipe

Classic Tater Tot Hotdish

Molly Yeh

Here's another casserole with a fun, regional spin. This heavenly concoction from Molly Yeh is quintessentially Minnesotan and so cozy. It's perfect for a winter or rainy spring day and the 'taters look so put together and inviting on top!

Kofta Kebabs
KEN GOODMAN PHOTOGRAPHY
Get The Recipe

Kofta Kebabs

Jet Tila

A kebab is simply any meat or seafood cooked on a skewer or spit, a technique you should know because of its limitless applications using a wide range of proteins.

"This is a Tila house favorite and one of the dishes Ali and I had on our first date," says Jet Tila. "We also competed on Guy's Grocery Games making this dish and won best dish of that round, so don't pass this one by!"

Chili on the Grill
Andrea Behrends and Helene Dujardin
Get The Recipe

Chili on the Grill

Matt Moore

There is chili, and then there is chili from the grill. Cooking the ingredients in an open searing hot Dutch oven in a covered grill allows the ingredients to get both a flavorful browning without losing any natural juices to the flames and plenty of smoky flavor. The result is a complex, delicious chili. It is formidable on its own in a bowl with your preferred garnishes, or as the key component on a hot dog or brat.

Orecchiette Bolognese
Eugene (Huge) Galdones / Homegrown: Cooking from My New England Roots by Matt Jennings
Get The Recipe

Orecchiette Bolognese

Matt Jennings

Every home cook should know how to make a simple, meaty ragù. It's universally beloved by most who eat meat and although it requires some effort and a decent investment of time, it can be made well in advance then frozen. And then it easily defrosts for a wonderful weeknight dinner.

Ree Drummond's 'Love Robot' Chili
Ree Drummond
Get The Recipe

Ree Drummond's 'Love Robot' Chili

Ree Drummond

This is a wonderfully easy chili that's perfect on its own or as part of other recipes. It's great served on burgers, over cheesy nachos, with freshly baked cornbread and so on.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.