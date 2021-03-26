IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Joy Bauer's Personal Cheese Pizza

Courtesy Joy Bauer
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup whole wheat flour (or white whole wheat flour)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt, liquid drained
    • Toppings
  • 2-4 tablespoons marinara sauce
  • 2-4 tablespoons part-skim, shredded mozzarella cheese

    • Chef notes

    Craving a classic slice? Instead of dialing up delivery, here's a tasty — and incredibly simple — homemade version. This pie is laid-back and cheesy-going‚ and it's the perfect base for any and all toppings of your choosing. When I make mine, I add whatever veggies are in season, on sale or have been lingering in my fridge. However, if your preference is minimalist chic, top yours with an herby kiss of fresh, vibrant basil. Talk about pizza with pizzazz!

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 450 F. Mist a baking sheet with oil spray and set aside.

    2.

    In a small bowl, add the flour, baking powder and seasonings. Mix to combine everything. Add the yogurt and stir until you have a crumbled mixture. Using your hands, press and fold the flour into the yogurt until all of the pieces come together to form an elastic dough. At first the dough will be fussy and crumbly, after but after about a minute of pressing and folding it will come together. Form one ball about the size of a baseball.

    3.

    Place the ball on the prepared baking sheet and flatten with your palm. Roll it out into a thin circle using a rolling pin or a soup can until it has about a 7-inch diameter. Your shape can be somewhat artisanal, or you can make it perfectly circular by pinching the outside perimeters with your fingers.

    4.

    Place in oven on middle rack for 8 minutes. Add the sauce and spread it out evenly. Sprinkle on the cheese and any other preferred topping. Place back in the oven for another 5-8 minutes until the cheese is melted and the crust is crispy and browned.

    Joy Bauer cooks up healthier personal pizzas

    March 26, 2021

