Chef notes

It's time to break out the red and white checkered tablecloth and blast Tony Bennett on the radio. These pizza "bombs" are a handheld pizza popper packed with authentic pizzeria flavor. Make them in advance and throw 'em on the grill right before you get the party started.

Technique tip: Make sure the dough isn't super cold when rolling it out; otherwise, it will retract and be difficult to get it to the proper size.

Swap option: Feel free to swap out the pepperoni and pancetta for your favorite pizza toppings. Try to avoid high-moisture ingredients like fresh mozzarella or spinach.