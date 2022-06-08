Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for greasing
- 1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- kosher salt, as needed
- 1 pound pizza dough
- 4 ounces pancetta
- 4 ounces pepperoni slices
- 8 ounces shredded part-skim mozzarella
- 4 ounces grated Parmesan cheese
Chef notes
It's time to break out the red and white checkered tablecloth and blast Tony Bennett on the radio. These pizza "bombs" are a handheld pizza popper packed with authentic pizzeria flavor. Make them in advance and throw 'em on the grill right before you get the party started.
Technique tip: Make sure the dough isn't super cold when rolling it out; otherwise, it will retract and be difficult to get it to the proper size.
Swap option: Feel free to swap out the pepperoni and pancetta for your favorite pizza toppings. Try to avoid high-moisture ingredients like fresh mozzarella or spinach.
Preparation1.
Heat the grill to medium heat. Brush a standard muffin pan with olive oil. Combine the tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and a pinch of kosher salt in a small bowl.2.
Roll the pizza dough out to a 10- by 16-inch rectangle. Spread the sauce evenly over the dough. Add the pancetta and pepperoni, and sprinkle on the mozzarella and Parmesan. Starting with the long end closest to you, roll the dough up onto itself to create a spiral. Pinch the dough to seal. Cut the tube into twelve rolls about 1/2 inch thick. Put one roll into each well of the muffin pan.3.
Bake the pizza bombs on the grill with the lid closed for 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from the pan immediately and serve warm.