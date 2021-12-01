Swap options: I add Parmesan to this one for a fun twist, but you could leave it out for a classic version. Top with any favorite pizza toppings.

Technique tip: It's important to let the potatoes rest after shredding and to squeeze out the excess moisture so that you get a crispy latke! Use a toaster oven for just one or two of these if you want a quick lunch or after-school snack!

I love this recipe because it's kind of like making a French bread pizza (one of my favorite after-school snacks growing up), but so much better. The crispy latkes serve as the perfect base for rich tomato sauce and melty mozzarella.

Preparation

For the latkes:

1.

Using the shredding attachment on a food processor (or mandoline), shred the potatoes, onions and garlic. Line a colander with 2 layers of cheese cloth and set it over a bowl or in the sink. Add the potatoes/onions/garlic to the cheese cloth and sprinkle with salt. Let sit for 30 to 45 minutes. Gather up the edges of the cheesecloth and use your hands to squeeze out any excess moisture.

2.

In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, lemon juice, a few turns of black pepper, dried oregano, crushed red pepper, Parmesan and the breadcrumbs, and stir in the potato mixture.

3.

In a large skillet, heat 1/4-inch of oil over medium-high heat, until shimmering. It's ready when a strand of potato added to the oil immediately starts to sizzle. Use an ice cream scoop to add blobs of the mixture to the oil, spacing them out so as not to crowd the pan. Press the scoops down lightly with a spatula to get 1/2-inch thick patties. Fry until golden brown on both sides, a few minutes per side. Transfer to a wire rack or paper towel and sprinkle with salt or flaky salt. Repeat with the remaining mixture, adding more oil to the pan as needed.

To assemble:

1.

Preheat the oven to 450 F.

2.

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and arrange the latkes an inch apart. Top each with about 2 teaspoons marinara sauce and a slice of mozzarella and any other toppings you'd like.

3.

Stick the baking sheets in the oven until the cheese is melty and has brown splotchy spots; begin checking for doneness at 7 minutes. Top with a shower of Parmesan, sprinkles of crushed red pepper and basil.