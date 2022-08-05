Chef notes

I love this recipe because it's easy to whip up and it doesn't require a mixer. It can all be made in one bowl, by hand! Less dishes!

Technique tip: Mixing is easy to do by hand if the butter is melted. It's best to leave a 1-inch "crust" when placing the marshmallows on the unbaked cookie pizza. Pull the cookie dough of the oven when the edges are slightly golden, and the marshmallows look puffed and toasty! Let cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting to avoid a gooey mess!

Swap option: Top this with anything you have in your pantry — chopped candy bars, sprinkles, you name it!