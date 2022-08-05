Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 stick (6 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 whole egg
- 1 cup milk chocolate candy bar, chopped
- 2 cups mini marshmallows
- 1/2 cup graham cracker pieces
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it's easy to whip up and it doesn't require a mixer. It can all be made in one bowl, by hand! Less dishes!
Technique tip: Mixing is easy to do by hand if the butter is melted. It's best to leave a 1-inch "crust" when placing the marshmallows on the unbaked cookie pizza. Pull the cookie dough of the oven when the edges are slightly golden, and the marshmallows look puffed and toasty! Let cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting to avoid a gooey mess!
Swap option: Top this with anything you have in your pantry — chopped candy bars, sprinkles, you name it!
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Coat a 15-inch pizza pan with cooking spray.2.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.3.
In a large bowl, stir the melted butter, brown sugar and egg until well combined. Scrape the bowl with a rubber spatula. Add the flour mixture all at once and stir just until combined.4.
Use a rubber spatula (or your hands!) to spread the mixture over the pizza pan in an even layer.5.
Pile the mini marshmallows onto the cookie crust leaving a 1-inch border around the edges of the cookie, like a pizza crust. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden, and the marshmallows are lightly toasted on top.6.
Remove the pizza from the oven and immediately sprinkle the chopped chocolate and graham pieces on top of the marshmallows. Let cool for at least 15 minutes.7.
Slice like a pizza and enjoy warm or allow to cool completely.