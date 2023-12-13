I tried 9 Greek yogurts and my favorite is technically neither Greek nor yogurt

Greek yogurt has become as ubiquitous as eggs, cereal and pancakes at the breakfast table. But the creamy, tangy dairy product is so much more than a tasty start to the day — it’s a certified superfood, offering a high amount of protein, millions of gut-friendly probiotics and lower sugar content than what’s typically found in the foil-capped, single-serving cartons you may be accustomed to.

My favorite Greek yogurt preparation is with a spoonful of almond butter and a handful of rolled oats, but you can do practically anything with the ingredient, including using it as a replacement for sour cream in dips or mayonnaise as a condiment on a sandwich.

Another person who can’t get enough of the stuff is Mike Rolland, co-founder and CEO of Yough! — a line of dough and pizzas made from Greek yogurt. And while the brand touts anti-inflammatory, immunity-boosting “postbiotics” (the fermentation of probiotics) in its innovative products, they’re still huge fans of the OG.

“For Greek yogurt, we need to start with how it’s made and that’s with good old-fashioned cow’s milk,” advises Rolland. “What matters here is how the cow is raised and fed. Is it treated properly? Is it given hormones to produce more milk? What is it being fed? Is it fed non-GMO grains? Is it provided enough time outdoors? The list goes on.”

Aside from milk quality, the resulting taste and texture boil down to personal preference, though Rolland looks for enhanced thickness, creaminess and tang when compared to regular yogurt.

So, naturally, I decided to put nine of the most popular grocery store brands to the ultimate taste test and determine which of the bunch ranked supreme. For consistency’s sake, I only purchased whole-milk varieties so that the bowls could really shine without cutting calories or unnecessary disruptions of vanilla, honey, and fruit. (This means no Oikos, though I accidentally bought it and can confirm that its popular nonfat offering is quite swell.)

Check out which ones had me saying “opa!”

After one spoonful, the first thing that came to mind was “The Office” GIF of Michael Scott yelling “NOOOOOOO” repeatedly. I’m not sure if Cabot makes its Greek yogurt in the same factory as its cheeses, but it legitimately tasted like it had traces of white cheddar. And then it ended on a more acidic note that somewhat resembled cottage cheese (despite its almost whipped pudding-like texture that also missed the mark). I never thought I would despise a Greek yogurt, but this one is going nowhere near my shopping cart for the foreseeable future.

For a grocery store that excels at practically everything, I was shocked to find a lackluster Greek yogurt in TJ’s refrigerated food section. Thin and watery (though admittedly bright and refreshing in flavor), I wanted to push the yogurt through a strainer at least five more times until it achieved a proper consistency. At the very least, I went home with more cookie butter and dark chocolate peanut butter cups, so the shopping trip wasn’t a wash.

A little bit of sweetness and grit made this bite unique, but it was also on the lighter side and didn’t have much to offer in the flavor department. That said, this would make a fantastic base for dips and marinades since it won’t impart too much of Greek yogurt’s trademark sourness into the recipe. And frankly, the only sour things I can handle in my life right now are Patch Kids and Olivia Rodrigo’s first album.

Australia’s take on Greek yogurt can also be filed under flavor-neutral, though it erred on the tangy side. I will say that it was, perhaps, the prettiest (strange, I know) of the bunch with a high shine and smoothness that can typically only be captured with a good Instagram filter. And this translated on the palate, as well: silky-smooth without leaving behind a film of chalky white. So if you happen to be recipe-developing a parfait or a dish where Greek yogurt is the star, opt for this brand that will bounce into your arsenal of go-to dairy products.

I was A-OK with Chobani’s distinct tartness that set it apart from the others on this list. What let me down more than Rihanna not releasing an album this year was its thinner consistency. Also, for something chock-full of fat, this tasted the least rich. And yet, I couldn’t … stop … eating it. This could be attributed to sheer nostalgia (it was one of the first brands to hit the market), but I think it really boiled down to its unique bite because nothing tastes like it.

Whole Foods offered one of the most artisanal of the bunch. You could have repackaged it in an unmarked container and convinced me that it was sourced from a farmer’s market earlier that day. There was an unrivaled freshness and something about the milk tasted untampered with (not that its competitors load their yogurts up with preservatives and/or unnecessary ingredients, but there was an unmatched purity). I give this no-frills option a solid yes.

With a brand named “The Greek Gods,” there was absolutely zero room for error. And I am happy to confirm that the deities delivered with a smooth and exceptionally creamy concoction that shockingly tasted fine all by itself. Now if only one of them would deliver a muscled Greek God in the form of a husband, then I’ll rank them higher (kidding, kind of).

The best of the best. If my top pick didn’t exist (read on), this would have taken the cake (and certainly the Greek yogurt cake, which is a recipe that exists and is worth trying). With its richness and creaminess, this one was the definition of decadence. You’ll take one bite and feel like you’re indulging in something that you shouldn’t eat every day, but you can — and you will, guaranteed).

OK, so it’s technically not yogurt, and it’s definitely not Greek, but I’d be remiss to not include Siggi’s Icelandic skyr because it excelled in nearly every Greek yogurt judging category: creaminess, thickness, richness and something I could house by the gallon if topped with my aforementioned almond butter and oats. Considering Chobani is technically Turkish (and was only marketed as Greek to keep up with competition), my number one feels less controversial. So eat it and weep, folks, but not because I am breaking the rules — you’ll be crying over just how good it is and, well, you have me and Siggi (a real person) to thank.