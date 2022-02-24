Half the challenge of getting kids to eat their dinner is convincing them that it's something they'll like before they've even had a bit. With a name that incorporates three undeniably delicious foods, by the time they eat their first forkful, they'll be well on their way to falling in love with this easy dish. Pizza: check! Pasta: check! Pie: check! This super simple may be made for kids but it's loved by adults, and for good reason. It only takes 10 minutes of prep time, and incorporates the flavor and topping of a pepperoni pizza into an easy, baked pasta recipe.

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Cook the spaghetti according to package directions, then drain and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Let cool for about 10 minutes.

Lightly grease a deep 9- to 10-inch pie pan or cast iron skillet with the remaining teaspoon olive oil.

Stir the eggs, 1 cup of the pizza sauce, chopped pepperoni, Parmesan and salt together in a large bowl.

Add the cooked pasta and stir well until all the ingredients are combined and the pasta strands are evenly coated with the sauce.

Casey Barber

Pour half the pasta mixture into the prepared pie pan. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the shredded cheese over the pasta. Then drizzle 1/2 cup pizza sauce over the pasta. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Casey Barber

Top the pie with the whole pepperoni slices.

Casey Barber

Bake for about 30 minutes, until the pie is sizzling around the edges and the top of the pie is golden brown.

Casey Barber

Let the pie rest for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.