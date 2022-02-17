TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 large shallot, minced
- 2 stalks celery, finely chopped
- 2 cups long grain/wild rice blend
- 1/2 cup (about 1/2 ounce) dried wild mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley or 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 3/4 teaspoon salt, more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 1/4 cups milk (any fat percentage)
- 2 1/4 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or chicken thighs, cut into large pieces
Chef notes
This casserole boasts the same comfort of one of grandma's comfort dishes but is a healthier homemade version devoid of any canned soup or boxed mixes. Even without those timesavers of decades past, it still comes together in a snap! All you need is 15 minutes to chop and combine the ingredients in the slow cooker.
Wild rice adds fiber and enhances the earthy flavors of the mushrooms while the protein-packed chicken cooks to perfection in a creamy sauce. Once everything's added into this one-pot wonder comforting recipe, just turn the slow cooker to low for 7 hours or high for 4 hours. And just like that, you've got yourself a delicious, fuss-free chicken dinner fit for any weeknight.
Swap option: If you want to make it vegetarian, it's easy. Just double the amount of mushrooms, omit the chicken, and switch to vegetable broth.
Preparation
If your slow cooker has a brown or sauté function, melt the butter in the slow cooker and add the shallot and celery. Cook until they are soft and translucent, then switch the slow cooker function to high heat. Add the rice, mushrooms, parsley, salt, garlic powder, and paprika, then pour in the milk and chicken broth.
If your slow cooker does not have a brown or sauté function, turn the slow cooker on to high heat and melt the butter. Add the shallot, celery, rice, mushrooms, parsley, salt, garlic powder, and paprika, then pour in the milk and chicken broth.
Stir the ingredients together, then add the chicken.
Cover the slow cooker and cook for 4 hours on high or 7 hours on low. Taste and add more salt if needed, and serve.