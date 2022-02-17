Chef notes

This casserole boasts the same comfort of one of grandma's comfort dishes but is a healthier homemade version devoid of any canned soup or boxed mixes. Even without those timesavers of decades past, it still comes together in a snap! All you need is 15 minutes to chop and combine the ingredients in the slow cooker.

Wild rice adds fiber and enhances the earthy flavors of the mushrooms while the protein-packed chicken cooks to perfection in a creamy sauce. Once everything's added into this one-pot wonder comforting recipe, just turn the slow cooker to low for 7 hours or high for 4 hours. And just like that, you've got yourself a delicious, fuss-free chicken dinner fit for any weeknight.

Swap option: If you want to make it vegetarian, it's easy. Just double the amount of mushrooms, omit the chicken, and switch to vegetable broth.

