Use budget-friendly boneless short ribs instead of pricey beef tenderloin when making this slow cooker version of the dish. The low, slow braising time melts tougher cuts of marbled meat into tender bites. Served over wide noodles such as pappardelle.

Many overlook a making beef stroganoff no matter how deep a craving because it feels too laborious for a weeknight. Not this recipe! Enter this heavenly comfort dish with Russian roots. It's one of the most ideal dishes for a winter evening: rich broth filled with sweet onion, earthy mushrooms and succulent bites of beef.

Preparation

1.

Optional: If your slow cooker has a brown or sauté function, add the oil and brown the beef on all sides. Alternatively, brown the beef in a heavy-bottomed skillet or Dutch oven.

2.

Add the beef (if not browned in the slow cooker), onion, mushrooms, garlic, broth, wine cream, salt, and pepper to the slow cooker.

3.

Cook on low for 6 hours or on high for 3 hours.

4.

When there are 15 minutes of cooking time left on the slow cooker, stir in the egg noodles and finish the cooking cycle.

5.

Stir in the sour cream.

6.

Season with additional salt as needed and serve immediately, as the noodles will continue to absorb the sauce in the slow cooker.