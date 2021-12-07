This is the ultimate comfort food mashup and brings me right back to my time in Chicago! Love a deep dish pizza? This meatloaf is for you. It has all the flavors of a cheesy, saucy pepperoni pizza combined with the homestyle goodness of flavorful meatloaf. The tomato sauce topping and surprise of melty mozzarella cheese in the middle take this easy weeknight dish to a whole new level of deliciousness.

Preparation

For the meatloaf:

1.

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

2.

Combine all of the meatloaf ingredients together in a mixing bowl, with the exception of the shredded mozzarella cheese.

3.

Form the meat mixture into the shape of the 9- by 5-inch loaf pan and place in the pan.

4.

Make a horizontal well down the center of the meatloaf with your hand, wide enough to add the shredded cheese. Place the cheese in the middle of the meatloaf and seal the opening with the meat mixture so that no cheese is exposed.

5.

Place loaf in the oven and bake for 50 minutes.

For the sauce:

1.

While the meatloaf is baking, add sauce and seasonings and stir together in a medium saucepan or pot over medium heat. Continue to cook until it begins to bubble.

2.

Turn down the heat to low and occasionally stir while the meatloaf is baking, about 20 more minutes.

To serve:

Remove the meatloaf from the oven and allow it to rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Ladle sauce on top of the meatloaf or slice it and ladle sauce on individual slices, if desired.