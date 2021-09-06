Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day is here, but there are still plenty of impressive deals to be had. Major retailers like Walmart and Macy's have launchedLabor Day sales featuring big discounts on everything from fall fashion essentials to bigger ticket items like appliances and mattresses.

And if you're hoping to make some upgrades to your living room or backyard setup, you're in luck. We found tons of can't-miss deals on essentials for your indoor and outdoor space. From a fire pit to a sofa, here are 20 Labor Day furniture and home deals that you can shop right now.

Outdoor home and furniture Labor Day deals

This outdoor sofa normally costs nearly $2,000, but right now at Macy's, you can get it for $799 — the lowest price of the season! The comfortable cushions are made with Sunbrella fabric and it comes fully assembled via white glove delivery so you can start lounging as soon as it arrives.

If you don't have enough room for an actual lounge chair in your backyard, this option from Fatboy is a great solution. Swing the bag to fill it up with air and use it to lounge on the patio. When you're done, you can deflate it and pack it back into its carrying bag for next time. Right now, it's 30% off during Bloomingdale's Labor Day Sale.

Kick back and relax on this hanging chair. Not only will it make a stylish addition to your backyard, but it comes with two soft pillows for added comfort.

This rocking chair folds up, so you can keep it in your backyard for everyday use and then pack it in the car and bring it with you for park picnics or sports games.

You can make use of your outdoor space in any weather with this umbrella, which is water-resistant and made with UV-blocking material. Even better, it's 64% off during Wayfair's Labor Day Sale.

You'll appreciate having this fire pit in your backyard on chilly fall and winter nights. The wood-burning option doubles as a table and comes with a cover to prevent ash and sparks from flying out. It's a popular option, with an average 4.5-star rating from more than 1,200 reviews.

This heater is small enough to fit on your table, which makes it a great pick for those with small patios. The lightweight design makes it easy to move from the backyard to the porch, so you can keep warm no matter where you are. You'll want to grab it while it's $100 off during West Elm's Labor Day Sale.

Fall is the time for family gatherings, and you can host plenty of backyard dinners during the season with this dining table. It can sit up to six people and has a spot in the center for an umbrella.

Cozy up on this loveseat, which is discounted during Bed Bath and Beyond's sale. It's stain, weather and water-resistant so you won't have to worry about it getting damaged if you keep it sitting out on your deck all year long.

Indoor home and furniture Labor Day deals

This side table can double as a desk when you want to work from the couch or bed. It has a c-shaped design, which allows you to angle it over the arm of a chair or your lap. Use the code LABOR at checkout to get an extra discount.

Target is discounting select pieces of furniture by up to 25% for the holiday weekend. And you can save on this chic pouf. Use it as a footrest, table, seating option or even just a fun decor piece, the options are endless. Enter the code SAVE15 at checkout to save.

You can score an impressive $277 discount on this kitchen cart. The rustic piece had three shelves and a rack for wine bottles and glasses. It will make the perfect bar cart, though it's also a great option for anyone who needs a little more storage space in their kitchen.

This panel bed from Ashley Homestore is already pretty heavily discounted, but you can get an extra 10% off when you use the code LDAYDEALS at checkout. The bed is easy to assemble and the stylish wood design will fit in with almost any bedroom aesthetic.

During Overstock's Labor Day Clearance event, you can find savings of up to 70% on essentials for your home. This chest, which is 28% off, comes in four colors and can be used to hold clothes and other miscellaneous items.

While some of us are gearing up to head back to the office, others are planning on working from home for the foreseeable future. If that's the case for you, it may be time to make some updates to your home office. This desk has enough space for all your WFH essentials, thanks to the two removable shelves which provide extra storage space.

You can use this storage bench to keep your shoes or kids' toys organized. It's available in five colors and comes with three storage bins and a soft cotton cushion for the top, so it can also be used for seating.

This ladder bookcase will look great sitting in your home office, bedroom or living room. It has four open shelves and is currently 15% off at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Home Depot is celebrating the holiday with savings on a range of items from storage solutions to appliances. And right now, you can score more than $50 off this chic TV stand. It will bring a rustic feel to your living room. Plus, it has three adjustable shelves that can be used to store games or display your favorite decor pieces and photos.

This sofa will make the perfect centerpiece for your living room. It features plush cushions that will make a comfortable base for game nights and Netflix bingeing sessions.

Checkerboard print is a huge home decor trend this year, and you can bring the pattern into your house with the help of this fun rug. It comes in a variety of sizes and is 30% off during Society6's Labor Day Sale.

