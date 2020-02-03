11 top-rated products that will make laundry day easier

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Laundry day likely isn't the highlight of your week. It can be time-consuming, complicated, and if you let your pile turn into a mountain, it can be flat out dreadful.

Lifestyle expert Jill Bauer told TODAY that the average American family does eight to ten loads of laundry a week. But doing those loads of laundry doesn't have to turn into a nightmare.

Whether you have trouble sorting the whites from the brights, eliminating static or finding space to dry your delicates, Bauer has a solution that will lighten your load.

Scroll on to find the items that will make doing laundry easier.

Sorting

It can be tough to keep whites, colors and darks separate which is why Bauer loves this sorter cart. Next time you need to do a load, you won't have to sort through a jumbled pile!

Complete with a jumbo bag, two extra large bags, and two medium bags, this mesh laundry set will help you keep your clothing organized. The soft, breathable mesh protects delicates so you can throw them in the washer and make hand-washing a thing of the past.

Washing

Due to its acidic properties, vinegar is great for eliminating odor, whitening clothing and acts as a softener. The best part is that it doesn't clump like some fabric softeners.

Hats are an accessory that shouldbe cleaned more often than you think. These protectors will ensure your favorite cap will hold its shape through the washing and drying process.

Throw your favorite pair of sneakers in the washer without the worry of damage. This mesh bag fastens to the dryer door to minimize chances of tangling — but it also ensures they don't create loud rumbling.

Drying

These bestselling wool dryer balls have over 21,400 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating. The 100% New Zealand wool naturally softens clothes, shortens drying time and has anti-static properties to reduce wrinkles and remove pet hair and lint.

Bauer says throwing a tennis ball in the washer can help keep everything moving and separated. This is especially helpful when you're washing heavy linens.

Bauer also recommends adding a drop of essential oils to an old damp sock. Then, turn it inside out, add it to your dryer and reap the calming benefits of the aromatherapy (and freshly-scented clothes!)

If you don't have a lot of room to hang your laundry, this valet hanging rod will help. It easily attaches to the side of your washer or dryer and provides a convenient place for your items to air-dry.

The Whitmor Clip and Drip Hanger is a compact solution for hanging multiple delicates in one spot. Clip on hosiery, lingerie, delicates, ties and bras all at once.

This salad spinner can be used for more than just food prep. Use it to remove excess moisture from smaller items before you lay them out to dry.

