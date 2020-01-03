This 'dry shampoo for clothes' has saved me so much money on dry cleaning

Powered by compressed air, the non-aerosol Re-Wear Dry Wash Spray works with just a few spritzes. Jut pick up a piece of clothing that needs a little freshening up, lightly mist and let it dry for about 10-15 minutes. It's really that simple. You can even smooth out light wrinkles while the garment is damp.

I've used it on everything from wool coats to dress pants and have found that a weekly spray keeps them smelling fresh until it's time to lug them to the dry cleaner.

The affordable and environmentally-friendly spray is available in three different scents: Lavender and Argan Oil, Rose Petal and Murumuru, and Tea Tree and Vetiver. I picked up the Lavender and Argan Oil version, which is a great option if you're looking for a clean, gender-neutral scent that isn't overbearing.

Amazon currently sells a 3-pack for a little over $20, but individual bottles are available at Target and Walmart for around $7.

Reviewers are also fans of the Love Home and Planet dry wash spray, with many pointing out the light but effective fragrance as a major advantage.

"The smell is amazing — but, it also fades slightly," one reviewer wrote. "You don't go around smelling like a can of deodorant all day."

Others pointed out how nice it for extending how long clothes can last in between washes.

"Freshens up shirts that have been washed but maybe sitting in the drawer a little too long, as well as jeans I've worn four times and haven't washed," one happy customer wrote.

Some have also found it to be super useful for refreshing clothes while traveling.

"After a busy week at work, I had no time to wash some of my favorite pants before leaving for a trip," one reviewer explained. "The spray totally came in handy, was easy to use, smelled amazing and made me feel better about re-wearing my pants!"

While Love Home and Planet's spray certainly won't replace dry cleaning, it will definitely keep your clothes smelling and feeling fresh and clean in between washes.

