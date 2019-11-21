13 practical pieces that will help you transition from fall to winter

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Dressing for winter isn't too difficult — put on a warm wool sweater, add a parka, and keep a scarf nearby for when the air temp really starts to drop. Unfortunately, dressing up this time of year isn't that simple since temperatures jump all over the place.

Style expert Melissa Garcia stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to help make the fall-to-winter transition much easier. By dressing our anchors in cold-weather looks that are both practical and stylish, she showed us that moving from one season to the next doesn't have to be a tough task.

Read on to find the transitional pieces that will ensure you're prepared for when the forecast does a flip-flop.

1. Jumpsuit trend

Made with a faux fur lining and a lug sole, these comfortable hiker boots are perfect for transitioning from fall to winter. Though they will keep your feet warm, they aren't bulky and can be paired with anything that falls under the category of "street style."

Garcia loves this burnt orange color for the fall and winter months. With Thanksgiving coming up, this ribbed sweater can be your go-to for family gatherings.

Talk about stylish. This jumpsuit is extremely unique and features a gorgeous floral pattern. With the navy velvet backdrop, the distinct pattern definitely stands out.

2. Blazer look

This warm sweater is made from $100 lambswool and will keep you warm — even with a light fall-inspired jacket. It comes in six earthy colors and fits true to size.

At 50% off the original price, we're loving these modern pants. They have a fitted silhouette and a silver chain detailing that extends from the pocket area.

3. Crisp white dress shirt style

We're all about texture this season which is why this waffle-stitch look is right on trend. Three colors — navy blue, grey and cream — are currently on sale for only $33!

Boots can get a bit warm but opting for a normal sneaker might mean you'll be dealing with frigid feet whenever you have to go outside. These chukka boots are well-insulated and covered in a suede upper, making them ideal for those mid-50 temps.

A good white oxford shirt is a year-round staple. This one has a slim-fit style so it can be worn tucked in or untucked.

4. Flannel fashion

Corduroy was extremely stylish during fall so Garcia thought it would be perfect for winter as well. This pair comes in four colors and can be purchased for under $50.

If you're a fan of plaid you'll be thrilled with this shirt. It's available in 13 checkered styles and also offered in "big" and "tall" options.

We won't blame you if you want to wear this jacket every day of the week. Pair it with a pair of jeans for a casual look, or style it with courds if you're wanting to dress up a bit.

5. Denim style

Calling all mamas! We have the perfect option for you if you're looking for something that will be both comfortable and stylish. This pair includes a wide panel at the waist for improved fit over a growing tummy.

If you don't already have a denim jacket in your closet you'll want one that can compliment nearly every outfit. Add a scarf if it gets a bit chillier outside or use it as a coverup for family dinners or nights on the town.

