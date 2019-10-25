At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Every season, we see new style innovations pop up on the red carpet, on the streets and in stores across the globe. Some trends come and go while other trends, like the little black dress or a classic white sneaker, stick around for years on end.

This fall, we're seeing tons of innovative looks that are grabbing the fashion world by storm. Style expert Melissa Garcia stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to style our anchors with these trending wardrobe pieces, autumn boots and polished accessories.

Check out these gossip-worthy pieces that will have people talking all season long.

1. Textured Cardigans

This cardigan is made with a soft, thick-textured sweater-knit yarn to give it a comfortable stretch. Throw it on over a plain t-shirt and you'll be ready for the day in no time.

Who needs to know how to tie a bow tie when you've got this? The adjustable neckband makes it easy to slip on and go. You have the choice of eight different colors and patterns.

2. Solid Jumpsuits

An all-black number gives this look an edge before you can even notice anything else. But look closely and you'll notice a tie-belt at the waist that allows you to create the fit you desire.

The studded detailing on these booties stands out amongst the rest of the all-black shoes on the market. With elastic goring at the top of the shoe, you can quickly slip your foot in before you strut in style.

3. Faux Fur Jackets

You can't go wrong with a classic brown ankle boot in the fall. The glitter-stone studded trim gives the booties a bit of flare and can that small detail can certainly spice up a simple outfit.

Never underestimate the power of a chunky sweater. You can pair this versatile piece with a pair of leggings, jeans, or a skirt!

This plush piece will keep you cozy and in style as temperatures drop. The elasticized hem adjusts to fit your body, providing maximum comfort. This jacket is also available in grey.

4. Crew Neck Sweaters

H&M's lined jacket is perfect for layering. Made with faux suede and faux leather detailing, this style features a pile-lined collar, metal buckles and a front zipper.

This long-sleeved cotton-blend sweater is sure both warm and stylish. It's available in two different patterns.

These pull-on dark brown suede boots are both fashionable and functional. With a rounded toe and low stacked heel, they are ideal for anyone who likes to look good on the go.

5. Turtlenecks

Made with 100% cotton, this lightweight turtleneck is essential for cool weather. It's available in six different colors and can be worn by itself or layered under a jacket.

These AE jeans feature a classic straight cut that is fitted through the thigh and leg. Made with high stretch denim, these jeans will keep you comfortable while looking good.

The Alis Chelsea boot perfectly combines the feeling of the dress shoe with the easy slip-on boot. Lined with cotton and made with a rubber sole, these leather boots will have you ready for any occasion.

