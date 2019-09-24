At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Fall has officially arrived and there's no better way to ring in the new season than with a remarkable style segment.

PEOPLE magazine's style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal joined the TODAY team on the plaza to feature some of the hottest looks you'll see all season. Better yet, she hand-picked a few models from the crowd to show us how to pull off these trending fall styles with just a few simple pieces.

Check out some of the most compelling and surprisingly affordable wardrobe staples and accessories below.

The Look: Corduroy

Teresa Bradbury is visiting New York for the first time in an effort to check off one of her top bucket list items. She is in town celebrating her husband's birthday and was thrilled to be featured by Andrea Lavinthal in the style segment this morning.

Teresa modeled a classic corduroy look — a trend that is in full swing this fall thanks to new earthy-toned materials and contemporary silhouettes.

Chaps Turtleneck Sweater

As the chilly weather becomes more frequent you'll be paying some extra attention to these attention-grabbing turtleneck styles. They will keep you warm without sacrificing style in the process.

Corduroy Button-Front Midi Skirt

Corduroy has been around for ages but styled correctly, this skirt has the potential to put a completely modern spin on a classic. Find it in multiple colors and sizes ranging from size-0 to size-20.

Vince Camuto Suede Ankle Boots

You'll see booties all over the market this season — and this suede pair has the versatility, comfort and style that will carry you from morning until night.

The Look: Houndstooth

Kelly Edwards traveled to the plaza all the way from California — so when she realized she was going to be one of our models for the fall fashion segment, she was ecstatic.

This morning, Kelly was styled in houndstooth. This bold and timeless print is showing up on everything from blazers to heels. It can work well in the office, out to dinner or for a chilly evening in the park.

Textured Houndstooth Coat

If one thing is for sure, you can't go wrong with the classic houndstooth look. This coat comes in the traditional black and white look, or a more contemporary multi-color style.

EveryWear Tee

This affordable tee made from 100% cotton will keep you cozy and comfortable all season long. The solid color will go with everything from a long blazer to a cropped denim jacket.

5 Pocket Sateen Leggings in Curvy Fit

These sleek, streamlined sateen leggings fit at the waist and come with a total of five pockets — a practical addition to a stylish staple.

Coronitiflex Pumps

The Cornonitiflex pumps from Aldo feature a stiletto heel and a pointy toe — a look that will last for years to come. You can purchase them in four earthy-toned colors that are completely fall-worthy.

The Look: Chic Utility Dressing

Evonne Lund is joined by her daughter for a special mother-daughter trip to The Big Apple. As a grandmother of four, we wanted to put her in a modern (but practical) look for fall.

She wore what we call the "chic utility" look — filled with minimalist pieces and a neutral color palette. This complete head-to-toe look is extremely versatile.

Jacket with Pockets

The light camel color of this jacket can go with dark fall tones or stark whites for a bold yet sophisticated look. Fitted with a metal buckle, you can create both a relaxed look or one that will make you look red carpet ready.

Stovepipe Fatigue Pants

Go for the vintage feel with these straight-leg stovepipe pants. They are made with just a touch of stretch and have multiple pockets for gloves, chapstick or any other item you'll need for chilly days outside.

Sevilassa Heel

With a beautiful block-heel design, these are a great addition to the wardrobe of anyone who is constantly on the move (or really anyone looking for some extra comfort). The snakeskin texture has the potential to make a simple outfit one-of-a-kind.

The Look: Zebra

Jodi-Anne Paul is accompanied by her new husband, Chadwick, and the couple was in major need of a perfect autumn date night look!

We dressed her in the hottest new animal print look — zebra. This pattern can be dressed up or dressed down depending on how you accessorize the piece. We find that it looks great with a sophisticated pair of booties and dainty jewelry.

Solid Strappy Camisole

This semi-fitted top from Banana Republic can be worn a different way every day of the week. "Love the fact that it can be casual or dressy and it’s very light," said one buyer.

Zebra Print Skirt

Gone are the days when zebra meant "whacky" and "casual." This softly-fitted skirt can be paired with gold accessories and black boot for a beautiful and professional look.

Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Add some classic flair to your outerwear with this moto jacket from Universal Thread. The front collar and cuffs are adorned with details that will add some edginess to your outfit.

Nine West Ankle Boots

The fine eyelet embellishments are what makes these boots stand out among the rest. On top of having a classic pointed toe, they are fixed with a padded comfort sock so you can wear them without pain no matter how much you're running around.

The Look: Menswear

Since the couple came all the way from Jamaica, we wanted to dress Chadwick in a style worth remembering.

Jodi's zebra look looked incredible alongside Chadwick's floral patterned shirt. In addition to this popular pattern, rich navy is the color of the season — and we're seeing it everywhere from cardigans to fitted pants.

Slim Floral Cotton Dress Shirt

Florals have made their way into menswear and we're here for the look. This one from Express can go with chinos, jeans or trendy corduroy pants.

Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater

Professional doesn't have to be uncomfortable and this merino wool sweater is solid proof of that statement. It comes in four versatile colors and will easily compliment a constructed look.

Goodfellow & Co Suit Jacket

Goodfellow and Company's jacket might look like it came from a high-end store, but it can be found at Target for just around $100. It's sleek, modern and comes in two functional colors.

Goodfellow & Co Suit Jacket

We're shocked that these refined slacks are only $45. Pair them with a clean-cut button down or a casual polo.

Stacy Adams Garrison Wingtip Oxfords

A polished pair of oxfords can go a long way in making any outfit look polished. Whether you chose this style in black or brown, you'll undoubtedly wear them for multiple fall occasions.

