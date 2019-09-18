At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you're planning for tailgates and bonfires in the near future, you might want to grab some trendy fall pieces to go with the seasonal festivities.

To help unpack the must-have fall looks, style expert Melissa Garcia visited the 3rd Hour of TODAY to surprise the anchors with some trending styles you don't want to miss.

From classic plaid to polished satin — these are the fall looks that will leave you feeling like a clothing connoisseur all season long.

Rugby Shirts

This rugby shirt, made from 100% cotton, is contrasted with a white twill collar — an iconic detail from the classic rugby uniform. The top is decorated with vibrant stripes and if you find it in your team's colors, you could be the best looking fan at all those fall football games.

These Gap slim-fit jeans are one of the bestselling styles on the site. They have a lean cut that makes for a form-fitting look, but the stretchy GapFlex material will have you feeling comfortable all day long.

Satin

This wide-leg jumpsuit comes in a beautiful forest green that can go well with either gold or silver accessories. The relaxed fit is complemented by a tie-waist detail for a form-fitting look. Sheinelle's favorite part? "It has pockets!"

Plaid

Plaid is a frontrunner in this season's style game and Dylan showed us the perfect way to wear it with this piece. It's made with a functional gloss finish that repels moisture, so you can boast a stylish and functional look at the same time.

With options in gray, black and pale pink, this comfortable sweater dress will have you in the coziest of moods. As the weather gets colder, this dress is one closet addition that you'll be super grateful to have.

Chunky Knit Cardigan

Cardigans are one of the most popular styles of the 2019 fall season. This apparel must-have is ideal for those days that require light coverage — and the shaker stitch material is breathable enough to wear on that occasional warm evening.

Craig looked fantastic in these contemporary-style jeans. The cotton-blend material makes for a lasting soft feel so you can transition from the office to a late night football game without sacrificing comfort.

I don't know about you, but I'm nearly certain that flannel screams "fall." This one made by Sonoma is available in an impressive assortment of 27 colors and multiple sizes.

Corduroy

Dave is sporting these slim-fit chinos with a pair of casual sneakers. They have a subtle corduroy wave that gives a nice texture to the pants and the maroon color can be worn with other earthy-toned items.

A good crewneck sweater should be a staple in any chilly-weather wardrobe. This one comes in six colors that can go with a good denim jacket or a bold knit scarf.

You might know Levi's for their classic jeans but their entire collection of denim will grab some notable attention this season. Go with the iconic light wash, or stand out with a bold black.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!