For the past two decades, Target has been collaborating with top designers to release limited-edition collections that are both trendy and accessible.

Collections from brands like Lilly Pulitzer and Zac Posen have flown off the shelves in the past, and now Target is bringing back some of its most popular collections on Sept. 14 to celebrate 20 years of these collaborative partnerships.

There are nearly 300 pieces available as part of the 20th Anniversary Collection, so we picked out some standout items from each designer. If you like what you see, we recommend adding them to your cart before they sell out!

This shift dress puts a crochet spin on the typical Lily Pulitzer style, and it already has one 5-star review!

If you want something even more colorful, this $38 floral dress is one of the most eye-catching pieces in the collection. You can also jump into fall with a chic green jumpsuit or accessorize with a $20 printed scarf.

A fall wardrobe isn't complete without a sleek trench coat and this pick from Altuzarra looks way more expensive than it is.

The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted wearing an Altuzarra blazer from time-to-time and we could totally see her rocking this bold velvet design from the new Target collection.

This floor-length maxi dress seems like the perfect choice to bring a dose of color to your fall wardrobe.

If you need a dazzling party dress, check out this $60 floral minidress. It's equally fun and sophisticated thanks to its unique pattern and bow-like detail at the waist.

Who says plaid has to be demure? This vibrant plaid dress will add a touch of whimsy to your fall dress collection. Plus, is there anything better than a dress with pockets?

If you're looking for something a little warmer, this $30 sweater is an equally colorful choice, as well as this chic $55 houndstooth coat.

Jason Wu is another Meghan Markle-approved designer and this sleeveless minidress feels like a casual spin on her royal style.

If you need a spacious tote bag, this $30 design definitely looks big enough to fit all your essentials.

This slip dress from Rodarte brings a high-fashion runway to the racks of Target. Better yet, it's also available in a plus-size option.

This mustard yellow color is the most striking, but it's available in black, magenta and peach.

This ivory shift dress would be chic enough on its own but the blue bow detailing takes it to the next level.

Pair it with this chic $30 puffer vest for a unique look.

This stylish bomber jacket looks like the perfect go-to piece to grab when you need to add a bold touch to any look. It also comes in black if you want something a little less vibrant.

This patchwork sweater dress mixes warm fabric with a retro-inspired print. You can pair it with the collection's matching $50 cardigan to complete the look.

Gwen Stefani is the mastermind behind this stylish kids collection and this $25 dress looks like a kid-friendly version of her signature style.

You can also pick up this $20 motorcycle jacket for an edgy touch.

This graffiti-splattered tank top is perfectly reminiscent of Stephen Sprouse's signature style. It also comes in plus sizes and there's even a matching $25 miniskirt if you want the full outfit.

This lightweight shirtdress combines comfort with a sophisticated floral pattern. If you're feeling bold, check out the designer's $30 leopard print minidress or this $45 versatile tote.

This is one of the most vibrant dresses in the 20th Anniversary Collection and it looks much more expensive than its $30 price tag. The eye-catching pattern also comes in plus sizes, as well as a casual scoop neck T-shirt.

This blue and white dress features a belted waistline and a button-front design for a classic silhouette. You can also pick it up in plus sizes and add a matching $35 cardigan.

This heart-shaped bag is as adorable as it is functional. It's also available in a chic tan shade if you're looking for something more neutral.

This sleek backpack has a red interior, a clip buckle closure and an exterior pocket to fit all your essentials. The brand is also bringing back its spacious $40 weekender bag.

This affordable pack of dinner plates will add a touch of designer flair to your dining room table. You can also pick up the $10 matching salad plates for a fully coordinated set.

Starck is all about elegant tableware for children and this kid-friendly cup comes with a striking yellow lid for spill-free drinking. If you want the full collection, also check out the matching $12 bowl and $7 fork and spoon set.

Not only is this set of plates super cute, but it's also one of the most affordable items in the collection at $8.

Pair it with these matching tumblers to complete the look.

This unique tea kettle is perfectly representative of Micheal Graves' whimsical style and will definitely be a standout piece in your kitchen.

You can also pick up a sleek metallic wall clock for $40.

