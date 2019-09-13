We haven't tried the dress ourselves as it's a new release, but it does have a few positive reviews so far. One reviewer wrote that it's "a real bargain and the material does not crush at all," while another wrote that they were "absolutely delighted with the style and fit and value for money."

If you'd rather channel the duchess's style more directly, you can also pick up the exact white button-up she wore for the collection's launch on Thursday.

The duchess opted for pieces from the new collection. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She went with Misha Nonoo's contribution to the collection — a $125 button-up with a semi-slim fit. According to the brand, the shirt is cut and sewn on-demand once you place the order.

The duchess paired the sleek button-up with a pair of the collection's black slim-fit trousers from Jigsaw. The pants retail for £120 ($149.39 USD), but currently do not ship to the U.S.

She took a moment to celebrate the launch of the collection on Instagram, where she explained that she wanted the collection to demonstrate "community over competition."

"Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project — placing purpose over profit and community over competition," she wrote in the caption. "In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other — another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of."

The duchess certainly has a way of turning fashion into action!

