At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
The Duchess of Sussex has become known as one of the most fashionable royals around, and now she's using her style influence for a great cause.
The former Meghan Markle has released a clothing collection in collaboration with Smart Works, an organization that provides free clothing and job interview training to unemployed women in need. The collection includes pieces from designers like Misha Nonoo and John Lewis, who are donating one piece of clothing to Smart Works for every item purchased.
One of the standout — and most affordable — pieces in the collection is a $32.50 dress from Marks & Spencer that looks like a perfect choice for kickstarting a new fall wardrobe. The versatile design can be worn alone or paired with a chic blazer, and it's currently available in black and blue. (A pink version is also available, though it's currently not part of the Smart Works collaboration.)
M&S Collection The Smart Set Dress
We haven't tried the dress ourselves as it's a new release, but it does have a few positive reviews so far. One reviewer wrote that it's "a real bargain and the material does not crush at all," while another wrote that they were "absolutely delighted with the style and fit and value for money."
If you'd rather channel the duchess's style more directly, you can also pick up the exact white button-up she wore for the collection's launch on Thursday.
She went with Misha Nonoo's contribution to the collection — a $125 button-up with a semi-slim fit. According to the brand, the shirt is cut and sewn on-demand once you place the order.
Misha Nonoo The Smart Set Shirt
The duchess paired the sleek button-up with a pair of the collection's black slim-fit trousers from Jigsaw. The pants retail for £120 ($149.39 USD), but currently do not ship to the U.S.
She took a moment to celebrate the launch of the collection on Instagram, where she explained that she wanted the collection to demonstrate "community over competition."
"Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project — placing purpose over profit and community over competition," she wrote in the caption. "In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other — another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of."
The duchess certainly has a way of turning fashion into action!
For more stories like this, check out:
- Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton wear the perfect summer dresses at polo match
- Meghan Markle wore the versatile jumpsuit every woman needs — and it's affordable!
- Meghan Markle's 'buttery soft' leggings are perfect for traveling
- Meghan Markle just wore the affordable fall staple every woman needs
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!