Big news for royal style fans: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is launching a clothing collection!

The former Meghan Markle revealed the news in the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited this year.

The capsule collection will feature “classic options for a workwear wardrobe,” she revealed.

The duchess asked the British brands Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Jigsaw to work together to design the collection. She also enlisted the help of her friend, designer Misha Nonoo.

There are no details yet on the specific pieces the collection will include, but it sounds like there will be plenty of versatile yet chic basics for the office.

The duchess helped style Smart Works client Patsy Wardally when she visited the charity in January. Getty Images

Sales of the collection will benefit Smart Works, a charity that provides unemployed women with the tools and clothing they need to land job interviews.

“Many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” the duchess wrote in British Vogue. “Not only does this allow us to be a part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

The duchess recently became the royal patron of Smart Works, and she has clearly been inspired by her work with the organization.

Smart Works provides clothing and accessories like bags and bracelets to women interviewing for jobs. Getty Images

“It’s the enthusiasm of the volunteers, the earnestness of the staff and, most of all, the blushing, bashful and beautiful smile that crosses a client’s face when she sees herself in the mirror, that I have found so profoundly compelling,” she wrote in British Vogue. “Because in that moment, she feels special and emboldened.”

It’s no surprise that the duchess has partnered with these brands to design the collection. She has been spotted in the past wearing items from Marks & Spencer, a popular British department store that sells clothing as well as home items and groceries.

The leather gloves she wore during her first Christmas with the royal family in 2017 turned out to be from M&S, retailing for about $28.

She's fond of chic yet affordable accessories. AFP - Getty Images

She also wore this $42 wool-blend sweater from M&S last January.

The sweater almost instantly sold out. AFP/Getty Images

That same day, she wore a scarf by Jigsaw, the luxury British brand that collaborated on her new collection.

She wore a cozy scarf from Jigsaw. AFP/Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle no doubt drew on her past design experience when creating her upcoming clothing line. Back in 2017, she helped design a capsule collection for the Canadian retailer Reitmans, creating five versatile work-to-weekend pieces.

The duchess didn’t reveal when her new collection will go on sale, or whether it will be available online as well as in stores, but one thing is certain: when the collection drops, it won't take long to sell out!