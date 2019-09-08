Even better, the dress is currently 40% off when you use code SHOPMORE at checkout.

While we haven't tried it on ourselves, it does seem like a great style to take your closet from warm September days to chilly October evenings. It comes in a bright medium wash and features a matching belt to accentuate the waist.

The Duchess of Sussex arrives to watch her friend compete in the championship tennis match. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

The duchess paired the look with a collarless cardigan from the same brand in a "heather dove" color. The "sweater blazer" is one of the brand's bestselling items with a 4.5-star rating from nearly 300 reviews. It's also currently on sale for 33% off at Nordstrom or 40% off at J.Crew, though it seems that J.Crew no longer carries the specific color worn by the royal.

We haven't gotten a good look at the footwear Meghan opted for, but it's the kind of dress that seems like it'd be perfect paired with flats right now. In a few weeks when the forecast is a little cooler, we can easily imagine adding a pair of over-the-knee boots.

No matter what you wear it with, we absolutely love this look!

