With her good friend Serena Williams in the finals of the U.S. Open, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise trip to the Big Apple to catch the match — and provide some serious style inspiration.
Sitting in Williams' box on Saturday afternoon, the former Meghan Markle sported the perfect summer-to-fall transition piece from J.Crew.
According to style blog Meghan's Mirror, the duchess wore the brand's denim shirtdress with a tie belt.
Denim Shirtdress with Tie Belt
Even better, the dress is currently 40% off when you use code SHOPMORE at checkout.
While we haven't tried it on ourselves, it does seem like a great style to take your closet from warm September days to chilly October evenings. It comes in a bright medium wash and features a matching belt to accentuate the waist.
The duchess paired the look with a collarless cardigan from the same brand in a "heather dove" color. The "sweater blazer" is one of the brand's bestselling items with a 4.5-star rating from nearly 300 reviews. It's also currently on sale for 33% off at Nordstrom or 40% off at J.Crew, though it seems that J.Crew no longer carries the specific color worn by the royal.
We haven't gotten a good look at the footwear Meghan opted for, but it's the kind of dress that seems like it'd be perfect paired with flats right now. In a few weeks when the forecast is a little cooler, we can easily imagine adding a pair of over-the-knee boots.
No matter what you wear it with, we absolutely love this look!
