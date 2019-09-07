Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is back in the states!

The former Meghan Markle made an appearance at the U.S. Open on Saturday to support her longtime friend and tennis pro, Serena Williams, in her match against Bianca Andreescu. If Williams wins, she will nab her 24th Grand Slam singles title, tying current record holder Margaret Smith Court.

This is the duchess’ first time away from her son, Archie, since he was born in May.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to watch Serena Williams against Bianca Andreescu during the Women's Singles Finals match at the 2019 U.S. Open. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

The duchess was spotted in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium cheering on Williams as she walked onto the court before the match. Also in Williams' section was Alex Ohanian, her husband, and "Vogue" editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

She kept her look neutral, sporting a belted denim shirtdress and a light grey duster coat draped over her shoulders.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to watch Serena Williams play against Bianca Andreescu during the Women's Singles Final at the U.S. Open. Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the duchess courtside to support Williams this year. Back in July, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out with with her sister-in-law to attend the Ladies’ Singles Final at Wimbledon to cheer on Williams against Simona Halep for the title.

After the duchess returns back to London from New York City, she will kick off her tour in southern Africa with her husband, Prince Harry, and their son Archie on their first royal trip as a family of three.