By Taylor Davies

With all the "new year, new you" energy going on in January, now is a great time to invest in the quality wardrobe pieces you'll wear season after season. Plus, the post-holiday sales are too good not to miss! Right now we're seeing so many amazing pairs of boots — from thigh-high statement boots to playful everyday ankle boots — on serious markdown.

"Boots are a great transitional accessory to have because they give you more bang for your buck when it comes to the rest of your wardrobe," TODAY Style Squad member Bobbie Thomas said. "They can make a warm weather item work for an unexpected cool day, and can be transitional in terms of formality, too. They can make a dressy ensemble feel more easy, or dress up a jean as an alternative to a sneaker."

We got her thoughts on some of the biggest boot trends for women in 2019 — and now we want them all!

Over-the-Knee & Thigh-High Boots

Extra-tall boots have been a lasting trend, and we don't see them going anywhere soon. The tallest ones, that extend over the knee and up the thigh, can be tricky to pull off, but we love how they look over a pair of super-skinny jeans or jeggings and paired with a tunic or oversized sweater. In a solid neutral color they can help to make legs look longer.

1. Vince Camuto Kochelda Over-the-Knee Boots, $130 (originally $240), Nordstrom

Thomas loved how versatile a tall suede boot can be all year long. "You can sport your spring floral maxi dress a little earlier in the year by pairing it with a tall boots like this," she said. "Yes, it will work with your jeans and sweater now, but come April you can move it into the shoulder season by pairing it with a dress!"

2. Public Desire Thigh High Block Heel Boots, $63, ASOS

If you really want to push the envelope with your boots this season, try a pair that goes a step above over-the-knee (sorry, pun intended!) and stops right around your thigh. It's a daring look to wear them with a dress or skirt, and they can look really cool and playful with a wrap dress — or you can keep it simple and style them over legging jeans with a cozy knit.

3. Vince Camuto Bestant Over-the-Knee Boots, $99 (originally $198), Nordstrom

If you love the look of a traditional riding boot but you're hankering for something a little more fashion-forward, these Vince Camuto OTK boots should fit the bill. Their low heel and rounded toe will make them easy for all-day wear, and the taller silhouette will give them a more current look than a classic equestrian boot.

4. L4L By Lust for Life Over-The-Knee Boots, $48, Forever 21

An easy and straight-forward style, these OTK boots from Forever 21 are a steal at under $50.

Knee-High Boots

This year, the classic knee-high leather boot has gotten a bit of a makeover. Riding boots and flat leather styles are out — replaced by a block heel and a loose, sometimes slightly slouchy leg. It harkens back to '60s and '70s mod styles, which are still going strong in the fashion world right now.

1. Leather High-Leg Boots, $125 (originally $250), Mango

You'll be able to keep a tawny suede boot like this is one in your wardrobe for years to come — mostly because it works season after season. Try them now over your jeans or paired with a mini skirt and tights, and see how cool they look come spring with floaty dresses and your favorite jean jacket.

2. G By Guess Harvest Boots, $60, Zappos

These boots are a cross between a riding boot and a motorcycle style, in the best possible way. They've got a bit of rock-and-roll edge to them, and will make a cool contrast to cozy pastel knits and classic camel coats.

3. UO Donna Knee-High Boots, $98, Urban Outfitters

These knee-high boots from Urban outfitters stand out to us thanks to their contrasting half-leather and half-suede design. The low block heel also means these modish boots can be worn just about anywhere, and you'll still be comfortable.

4. ED Ellen Degeneres Zalika Boot, $140, Zappos

Now, if you are looking for a traditional go-to knee-high boot, you can't go wrong with a flat sole and a deep shade of brown like these ED Ellen Degeneres boots. They have a side zip so they're easy to put on, and a soft goring panel on the side for stretch and comfort.

High-Heel Boots

For certain occasions, it can be really fun and chic to switch out your usual high heels or classic pumpsin favor of a high-heel boot. The skinnier and taller the heel, the dressier the boot will feel, just be sure they're comfortable enough to survive a night on the dance floor at a wedding ... or at least the walk from the car to the restaurant on date night.

1. Metallic Heeled Ankle Boots, $80, Mango

These metallic ankle boots from Mango are so fun and stylish. Thomas suggested treating shoes and boots in metallic shades like silver, gold and rose gold as neutrals you can mix and match — and pair them with just about any color in your closet for a little unexpected glamour.

2. High Heel Western Boots, $128, GAP

The mod white ankle boot look isn't going anywhere, so it's safe to say you can still invest in 2019 and get a ton of wear from this statement-making look.

3. Charles By Charles David Delicious 2 Ankle Boot, $60, Nordstrom Rack

For winter weddings, date nights or any occasion where you want to look a little dressed up (while still being warm), try a black suede bootie with a pointed-toe and skinny heel. These will also look modern paired with mini skirts when it start to warm up.

4. Bershka Heeled Chelsea Boots in Leopard, $24, ASOS

These sassy little kitten-heel boots would make a great alternative to your typical work shoes. You can easily wear them with a dark suit or simple shift dress to feel polished but not boring.

5. Guess Lilly4 Metallic High-Heel Boots, $124, Amazon

Not for the wallflowers out there, these Guess boots will take any party look to the next level. Play them down by letting them peek out from under a maxi dress, or put them front-and-center with a wrap dress that shows a bit of leg.

6. Simply Vera Vera Wang Persimmon Ankle Boots, $50, Kohl's

We'll be the first to admit that the "sock boot" trend is hard to wear, and it's certainly not for everyone. But If you're feeling curious, these Simply Vera boots, with a matte black finish and tall block heel are a great start. You can pull a pair of boot cut or flare jeans over them for height, or try pairing them with cropped pants for a truly fashion-forward look.

Ankle Boots

No matter what season, you can't take a wrong step in ankle boots. With mini skirts, jeans, midi dresses, cropped pants and more — they just kind of go with everything! Classic black leather ankle boots with a block heel will become the most versatile pair in your closet, but you'd be surprised how many ways you can wear snakeskin or leopard print boots, too!

1. Marc Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boots, $180, Nordstrom

"Animal print boots, especially snakeskin this season, are at the top of my list," said Thomas. "I love that they're both classic and statement-making, they work almost like a neutral because they pair well with so many color combinations."

2. Cracked Faux Leather Ankle Boots, $38, Forever 21

The western trend is also high on Thomas' list of favorites right now. "These kind of boots are fun because they're not straight-up cowboy boots, and look great with flowing bohemian dresses as the weather gets warmer," she said.

3. Chinese Laundry Daria Boots, $80, Zappos

Style and beauty blogger Meghan Donovan of Wit & Whimsy relies on suede booties to transition from season to season. "I think they're the most versatile year round," she said. "I love pairing them with ivory sweaters and shearling or teddy bear jackets in the winter, and with floral dresses come spring and fall."

4. Faux Leather Ankle Boots, $36, Old Navy

Sometimes you can't beat a classic! These super-affordable ankle boots from Old Navy will become a staple in your wardrobe since they work with your work trousers, jeans and dresses, too. Just pull 'em on and go!

5. Brink Pointed-Toe Leopard Booties, $60, Topshop

Jenna Lyons, the former Creative Director of J. Crew, once said that she considered leopard print to be a neutral, and we never forgot it. These pointed-toe ankle boots from Topshop are just the thing to make any outfit feel just a bit more elevated.

6. Lucky Brand Bashina Nubuck Leather Block Heel Booties, $80-100, Dillard's

"While not the trendiest style out there right now, a pair of nude booties with a side-slit are my secret wardrobe weapon," said Thomas. "If you have a hard time with feeling like ankle boots cut off your legs at the wrong spot, try these. They can really elongate your legs because you can pull your skinny jeans over the front and have them tucked-in in the back, creating a longer, more streamlined silhouette."

Lace-Up Boots

One of the newer trends in boots we're seeing everywhere is lace-up boots. Some resemble the Doc Martens that were so popular in the '90s, while others have a rugged hiking look or an edgy, rock-and-roll vibe. We love how these androgynous styles look paired with cropped vintage-inspired jeans or with a midi-length sweater dress.

1. Brazil Lace Up Ankle Boots, $70, Topshop

Channel your inner Daria (remember that cartoon from MTV in the '90s?) in these velvet lace-up boots from Topshop.

2. DecoStain Lace-Up Winter Boots With Fur, $37, Amazon

Leave it to Amazon to help us find an inexpensive pair of fur-trimmed boots that are perfect for embracing these next few months of winter with a little pep in our step. To give these an extra touch of style, try replacing the standard laces with a fun color like red.

3. Faux Fur-Lined Lace-Up Hiking Boots, $90, River Island

The best part about these lace-up hiking-inspired boots is that they're lined with faux fur! That means you can wear them now to get you through the winter months, and again come November, taking your cost-per-wear way down.

4. Rebecca Minkoff Jaiden Calf Hair Booties, $91 (originally $228), Nordstrom

These cool, calf hair leopard print ankle boots are on major sale, and are still available in most sizes! We'd snag a pair to wear all winter long as you navigate all that bad weather — they've got a lug sole meant to grip in slippery conditions!

5. Dr. Martens 1460 Boots, $135, Zappos

Bring back a '90s classic! The original Doc Martens are hard to beat — especially if your style is a little on the quirky side. These white boots are durable and comfortable, so you'll be making a statement and feel practical, all year long.

Since boots are so versatile they can be worn throughout the winter and spring, then again in the fall! Now is a great time to invest in boots if you're concerned about cost-per-wear because there are so stylish and affordable pairs out there right now and these trends don't show any signs of letting up.

As you can tell, we had trouble narrowing them down!

