Stylish duchesses!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, made a joint appearance with their children at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in Wokingham, England.

Her gold-framed aviators had a vintage-y vibe. Samir Hussein / WireImage

It was one of the former Meghan Markle’s few public appearances since the birth of baby Archie, and she looked chic and summery in a long, olive-green shift dress.

She cradled baby Archie as she attended the charity polo match, which is a royal tradition. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Meghan has been a fan of shift dresses in the past, and gold-framed aviator sunglasses are one of her staple accessories. She wore her hair in loose waves down her back as she cradled two-month-old Archie, who sported a simple, white onesie.

At one point, Archie was wrapped in a long blanket. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the former Kate Middleton also looked stunning in a pink sundress and her signature, shiny blowout.

She had her hands full with young Prince Louis! Samir Hussein / WireImage

She wore her trusty Castener wedges, which are quickly becoming her go-to summer shoes.

The duchess accessorized with a red crossbody bag with a gold chain strap. Maybe she’s taking some style inspiration from her sister-in-law, who is known to be fond of chic, crossbody purses.

A crossbody bag was a great way to keep both hands free as she kept up with her three kids at the event! Andrew Matthews / PA Images via Getty Images

Both duchesses seemed to be enjoying their family day out as they cheered on Prince Harry and Prince William in their charity polo match, which raised awareness and funds for causes supported by both princes, including the Invictus Games Foundation.

This may have been the first time with a baby in tow, but the Duchess of Sussex has attended other charity polo matches with Prince Harry. Last year, she rocked a belted, denim dress when she made a surprise visit to a polo fundraiser in support of Sentebale, the organization her husband created to help children affected by HIV and AIDS.

She looked amazing then, too! Matt Dunham / AP

The Duchess of Cambridge has also cheered on Prince William at plenty of charity polo matches over the years. Last June, she sported a pinstriped Zara dress at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, where the prince was playing in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

It looked like a fun day out! Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

These matches look like beautiful days all around, and their latest, stylish outing was no exception!

