Fashion trends come and go, but a select few continue to withstand the ravages of time. Topping that list is the iconic denim jacket.

It first made its debut in the 1880s and has grown in popularity since. Jean legend Levi Strauss created a jacket that would go with the denim pants he created for coal miners, cowboys and railroad workers. Though you might not fall into any of those categories, you've likely sported a denim jacket at one point in your life.

The original denim look has expanded into different styles, colors and trends — but if you want to stick to tradition, you can go the classic route and embrace with the look that has been around for more than 100 years.

If you don't own a denim jacket already — or you're wanting to add to your collection — you'll be able to find some perfect fall-focused picks below. Go dark, light or anywhere in between by checking out our favorite trending denim looks below.

The best denim jackets for women

This classic look can go with anything — and sometimes, the most timeless looks are the best.

This cropped, fitted style looks great with a turtleneck, a fitted sweater or a simple T-shirt.

We love this oversized, faded jacket which is both totally relaxed and utterly chic.

The ruffled detailing on this jacket is both feminine and sophisticated. It comes in size XS-3X for optimal fit.

Go with this bold white jacket that's also extremely versatile. It pairs well with skinny jeans or a cute miniskirt.

This long look is unique and will stand out during the chilly fall months. It can pair well with leggings or tight pants.

This jacket is a must-have for the office. It has a fitted silhouette and is super chic.

Not ready for full coverage? Showcase your arms in this on-trend vest.

Tackle chilly temps in this lined and cozy jean jacket. Perfect for those in-between days when it's too hot for a down jacket but way too cold for a wrap.

Can't decide between a hoodie and a jacket? This oversized jacket leaves enough room for both!

The spread collar and relaxed fit of this denim jacket make it ideal for the summer-to-fall transition.

Wearing this jacket will give you a clean-cut look. It can pair well with a trendy pleated skirt or a pair of leggings on a casual day.

This jacket comes in at under $30 and can complement any closet staple. Available in six colors, you're bound to find something that suits your style.

This oversized piece might become your new favorite fall jacket. On cold nights, it can even fit over a hoodie for added warmth.

