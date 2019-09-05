At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Perhaps one of the biggest silver linings to summer ending (besides the pumpkin spice drinks), is fall fashion season. All the looks from fashion week finally come to life in the streets, and stores are full of a wide variety of styles and selections.

This is especially true when it comes to shoes which have the potential to transform an entire outfit from top-to-bottom.

This season, keep an eye out for flirty florals and fierce animal prints — all recommended by stylists with insight into the newest autumn looks. Check out some of the best fall shoe trends that you’ll want in your closet this upcoming season.

Animal Prints

If you're seeing spots (and stripes), you're not alone — and experts say you can expect them so start showing up even more in the coming months. "Leopard, tiger, zebra, cow and serpentine patterns were all over the fall fun ways of New York, Milan, and Paris, and will likely be dominating the fashion scene through the autumn and winter months," said Laurean Ossorio, a fashion and celebrity stylist in New York City. You can expect to see these styles take new form in various shapes, styles and hues. "Animal prints are on everything from kitten heels to ankle, knee and thigh-high boots. Invest in a pair or two to play up solid — and especially black — separates. I personally love wearing them with high-waisted skinny black trousers for instant impact," she advises.

Madden Girl Dafni Bootie

These booties will add a spark of fun to any classic outfit. Made from faux leather and a lightly padded footbed, they provide ample support while still keeping up with the latest trend.

Alessia Leopard Suede Pointed-Toe Heels

You don't have to wear four-inch pumps to look like you're strutting down the runway. This pair from Lulus has a low heel, cushioned insole and a vegan friendly upper that will help you to look red carpet ready.

Violeta Animal Print Ankle Boots

These 100% leather booties are the fall staple you need in your closet. They have a zip fastening on the back, a rounded toe and a short, five-centimeter heel.

Whimsical Florals

If you'd like to take a softer, yet still eye-catching approach to your wardrobe, you might want to try romantic or radiant florals. "Delicate embroidering, subtle buds, pronounced petals and gold blooms in bright palettes take on new life in shoe styles such as ankle or over-the-knee boots. They make the perfect pairing for full skirts and day sheaths. Swap in a cocktail dress and strappy floral sandals for the evening," suggests Ossorio.

Zara Floral Print Heeled Sandals

Just because it's fall doesn't mean you need to stick to the warm reds and bright oranges, These blue-toned heels demand attention in the best way possible.

Mia Rosebud Embroidered Booties

Right now, these booties are over 40% off — meaning it's time to snag them for your autumn wardrobe. "Comfortable, and stylish, true to size. I got to see what shoe envy really feels like up close and personal," said an enthusiastic reviewer about the shoes.

Marc Fisher LTD Ivya 3 Pump

This pump screams vintage. The classic floral embroidery and pointy-toe, are stunning additions to your regular black heel.

Dainty Straps

The peek-a-boo shoe trend everyone fell in love with for summer will continue into fall in the shape of lace-up heels, ankle-strap pumps or sleek slingbacks. “This look is perfect for those wanting to add length to their look or accent their legs. You can pair it with just about any bottom (pants or skirts),” says celebrity fashion stylist Krista Roser. Close-toed styles also make the perfect frame for solid or delicately-patterned tights.

Lulus Suede Ankle Strap Heels

These timeless heels are a great mix of classic and trendy. They come in black and nude, and include a cushioned insole for a more comfortable feel.

Banana Republic Madison Ankle-Strap Pump

If you prefer the patent leather look, these could be your next go-to pump. They come in five colors, are skid-resistant and include a breathable lining for longer days in the office.

Zara Slingback Tortoiseshell Heel

Tortoiseshell is trending all over the place from coffee cups to nails. Jump on the trend with these adorable slingback heels.

Shiny Metallics

There's something about a light-catching metallic that adds a touch of cool to everything from athleisure to evening wear. "Whether you prefer bronze, silver or gold, booties, heeled platforms, or sneakers, it's an easy way to assure your outfit will be a scene stealer," says Ossorio, Try breaking out of the box with unexpected cutouts, chic gemstones or bright neons.

Zara Heeled Slingback Vinyl Shoe

These glamorous heels are adorned with metallic details from front to back. The slingback structure keeps your feet in place to ensure day-long comfort.

Banana Republic Block-Heel Sandal

With five color options, these block-heel sandals are sure to fit any fall style. The metallic pair is made with a leather upper and a breathable, synthetic insole.

Lulus Emmy Rose Pointed Loafers

Loafers are a year-round staple, but with the slowly chilling temperatures, you'll be especially grateful for closed-toe shoes. These loafers from Lulus come in ten colors and patterns, and can be worn practically anywhere.

Mules

Mules made their way back into the hearts of fashionistas everywhere during the summer season according to Ty-Ron Mayes, a celebrity stylist in New York City. “Rock the classic – and often comfortable – style in a sophisticated shade or pattern for work, then switch it up with a playful design, cut or faux fur trimming come the weekend,” he suggests.

Chinese Laundry Pollie Mule

You can't go wrong with a classic mule. This style from Chinese Laundry comes in three colors including super trendy animal prints.

Women's Amber Backless Loafer Mules

These block-heel mules can be worn anywhere form the park to the office. The slip-on design makes for easy wear when you're constantly on the go.

Marc Fisher Ragni Mules

It's clear that the snakeskin trend is here to stay, and what better way to hop on this hip style than with this pair of mules? They are created from leather and have a sturdy heel that won't slow you down.

Defined Toes

When it comes to toes (especially for boots), you can expect to see more pointed and square designs. “The dramatic shape adds a bit of edge to any classic style, and square toes in particular allow for more wiggle room. Either style can be perfectly balanced with a wider leg pant option, cropped to show more of the shoe or a longer pant so the shoe can peek out at the bottom,” advises Roser, cautioning that this trend may be better-served for looser styles versus skinny-legged pants as to avoid looking too severe.

Sam Edelman Cal Booties

As the weather gets colder, you're going to want something that will keep you prepared for anything the forecast has in store. These versatile booties have a crocodile-embossed upper that puts a spin on your regular black booties.

Naturalizer Karina Square Toe Pump

Red, tan or black? You have your choice with these blunted toe pumps. They have a geometric style throughout and include a demi-block heel.

Rocia Patent High Heel Booties

Bold is the name of the game with these booties. They are made form textured began leather and feature an ankle-high shaft that is ideal for that autumn vibe.

Retro Platforms

According to Mayes, it’s time to pump up the volume because the triple-toed stacked heel. “The platform became a staple during the era of the supermodel and I almost exclusively styled all of my models, among them Tyra Banks, in the high-altitude footwear. Now platforms are on all of the runways again. Just check out Yves Saint Laurent, Attico, and Alexa Chung this season,” he says. Afraid of heights? Ease into the trend with a slightly-elevated boot or other style with a thicker block heel for added support.

Chinese Laundry Albright Platform Sandal

Cooler weather doesn't mean you have to compensate with dreary colors. These maze yellow sandals will add an exciting spin to any outfit.

Jessica Simpson Platform Sandal

These platform sandals come in four colors and are perfect for a night out on the town. They have an adjustable strap for optimal fit.

Dream Pairs High Heel Ankle Boots

These have retro written all over them — and with seven fall-favorite color options, you'll never run out of pairs during the cooler months.

Modern Grunge

Ever since Marc Jacobs and Nirvana brought the grunge trend to light in the 90s, it seems to creep into trends every few seasons, says Roser. "I almost feel it’s safe to call it a classic at this point, but that may not be as much fun! This trend goes along with the rise of genderless clothing and something many designers can provide in unisex options. A grunge-inspired shoe is going to add an edgy vibe to any look," she explains. Scoop up a classic combat boot, or ease into the look with a little hardware.

Wanted Lonestar Ankle Bootie

Mix western wear with grunge and you've got yourself this pair of booties. They have a unique metal toe and the embossed look is sure to turn some heads.

Zara Studded Heeled Rock Sandals

If rockstar is more your vibe, these heels are right up your alley. They are covered with metal grommet details and the buckled ankle strap adds a unique and functional touch.

Nine West Walan Combat Boots

Combat boots come back in style over and over again — this time they surface, be prepared with this pair by Nine West! They are made from faux leather and have a padded footbed for lasting comfort.

