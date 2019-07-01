Celine Dion is in France for Paris Fashion Week, and her looks are as daring and exciting as anything happening on the runway!

The singer, 51, has been attending fashion shows and walking the streets of Paris in a series of outfits that are, in a word, extraordinary.

No one pulls off a jumpsuit like Celine Dion. GC Images

Take this black Chanel jumpsuit she sported soon after she arrived in the City of Lights.

She paired the sleek unitard with a sparkly Chanel chain belt. And in a possible nod to all the ballet lessons she’s been taking lately, she swept her hair into a simple, ballerina-style bun.

She loves bold, beautiful colors. GC Images

Two days later, she was out and about in this pink, ruffled dress with a statement black bow. The vibrant color is gorgeous on her!

Despite the camo pattern, she definitely stood out! SplashNews.com

Despite the blazing summer heat in Paris, she also sported this huge, shaggy jacket with a camo-print pattern, paired with rugged combat boots.

The quirky look was apparently for a photo shoot. SplashNews.com

She was also spotted wearing this embellished mini dress, accessorized with a spiked necklace and purple, lacy tights.

Beautiful! SplashNews.com

Sporting one gorgeous look after another, Dion later posed for a photo shoot wearing this strapless dress with an oversized bow and long, gold earrings.

Yes! GC Images

She was also recently seen leaving her hotel in this fabulous ensemble. These days, Dion gravitates toward haute couture looks that are chic, yet also quirky and fun. This outfit checks all those boxes, from the playful, ruffled skirt to the mismatched shoes.

All hail this style icon. Getty Images

Then there was this striking, all-black outfit she wore to the Schiaparelli show.

There are so many amazing things happening here, from her leather gloves to her peep-toe boots to her sculptural hat. She tied it all together with cat-eye sunglasses and a fierce pose.

So much color! So many ruffles! GC Images

Later on, she was out and about in yet another stunning look: This time, a sheer Iris van Herpen dress that has somehow been woven into three-dimensional waves.

With a few days left to go in Paris Fashion Week, there are undoubtedly even more show-stopping looks to come!