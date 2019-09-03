When it comes to fashion, various animal prints are constantly going in and out of style — whether it's a chic piece of home decor or a beautiful accessory.

This fall, it seems that tortoiseshell — which is usually associated with eyeglass frames — is making a big splash in the worlds of nail art, earrings, purses and, now, even your morning coffee.

Many Starbucks stores first started selling a cup called the Mocha Swirl Cold Cup Tumbler earlier this spring but, like many trends, it took awhile for its popularity to really take off.

As fall started approaching, however, and people across social media began hunting for cold weather hues, a slew of posts about the tumbler began appearing on Twitter and Instagram.

People were really, really excited to get their hands on a cup.

Is it bad that I was pleased by the fact that two teenage girls were visibly jealous of my tortoise shell reusable Starbucks cup? — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕊 𝕚𝕤 𝕊𝕢𝕦𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕕 (@TheS_Squared) June 8, 2019

Some even feared they had missed out as early as July.

wanna get a starbucks cold cup andi'm realizing i rly missed my shot when i didn't buy the tortoise shell one huh — ▼ ´ᴥ` ▼ dan ▼ ´ᴥ` ▼ (@surelydan) July 17, 2019

Others claimed they would not rest until they had a cup in their hands.

I will not rest until I have the tortoise shell to-go cup from Starbucks. — Method Actress Erica Mena (@JBDoesItBetter) September 3, 2019

The cup, which comes in both a 16 and 24 ounce size, was also available as a 20-ounce stainless-steel water bottle with a similar same pattern. However, all versions are totally sold out on Amazon.

TODAY reached out to several Starbucks locations to see if they had any of the tumblers in stock. Locations in New York and California said they were completely sold out of the cup in all sizes and weren't sure if they'd be getting more.

The situation was similar in a more rural location. “Yeah, we don’t have any more," a manager at a store in Louisville, Kentucky, told TODAY.

A representative for Starbucks would not confirm whether more Mocha Swirl tumblers would be made available this season, but there may be a few locations where avid hunters can find the cup.

The 16-ounce cup originally retailed for $13.95 and the 24-ounce version was $16.95, but if you're willing to spend a little extra you can still find both via sites like eBay and Poshmark. Just be wary of serious markups since some people are listing the cups for three or four times their original value!

We're not sure exactly what caused the sudden rush among avid Starbucks lovers to acquire one of these cups. Perhaps people just really, really like having coffee cups that match their gorgeous nails.