Fashion meets function: Here are 11 chic rain boots you need for fall

Who says dressing practically has to mean sacrificing style? Certainly not us, and we've got eight pairs of impossibly chic wellies to prove it.

Susana Castro/TODAY

Scroll down for picks that will have you covered in various weather conditions. Added bonus? They'll go together so seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe, you'll forget you're wearing them.

Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boot, $38 (Originally $55), Nordstrom

Nordstrom

At first glance, many people won't even realize this bootie from Sam Edelman is designed to keep you dry. Keep it on hand year-round (it works for all seasons!) for days when it's drizzling or there are puddles. It might not be a bad idea to scoop up a pair to keep at your desk just in case. If the shiny look isn't your style, they also come in a matte black at Nordstrom and 8 other colors on Amazon.

Hunter Women’s Original Tall Matte Boots, $150, Nordstrom

Bloomingdale's

This rugged, yet somehow still sleek, rubber boot has developed a following from celebrities and beyond, making it the gold standard of rain boots. Due to popular demand, it's now available in a wide range of styles, finishes and colors (including pink!), and this hunter green version goes great with jeans and an earth-tone sweater.

"Original Short" Gloss Rain Boot, $140, Nordstrom

Nordstrom is the mecca of Hunter footwear. This short, blue rain bootie is easier to get on than its taller cousin, yet it's just as chic. It comes in colors ranging from canary yellow to teal.

Chooka Women's Waterproof Top Solid Mid Rain Boot, $24-$86, Amazon

We love this boot from Chooka for days when you don't need as much coverage (or want a little coverage just in case). Go for a bright hue to help battle the cold weather blues, or opt for something more sophisticated like this herringbone mix for commutes to the office. They start at just $29 so you may want to grab several pairs!

Kenneth Cole New York Zip Rain Boots, $24 (Originally $39), Spring

Spring

One of the downsides of rain boots is that you have to maneuver your feet and legs (and typically bulky pants) into them, which is why we can appreciate this convenient side-zipper offering from Kenneth Cole. This cut and shade pairs especially well with a cute dress or skirt and black tights, and will have you out the door, stat.

Sperry Top-Sider Saltwater Rain Boot, $45 - $150, Amazon

Who knew the words "fashion" and "duck boot" could go together so well? These boots from Sperry are a chic yet functional way to brave bad weather. We love the pop of blue at the bottom of the boot, but if you want something more traditional, this style comes in a variety of colors and patterns including navy and plaid.

Crocs Women's Freesail Shorty Rain Boot, $28 -$45, Amazon

If you are a fan of Crocs footwear, these boots are for you. They are just as comfortable as the traditional slip-ons and come in fun colors from pink to bright yellow. This navy pair is on sale for $28 (38 percent off the regular price).

Lauren by Ralph Lauren Women’s Rossalyn Rain Boot, $50-$138, Amazon

Amazon

Walk like an equestrian with this waterproof version of a riding boot from Ralph Lauren's Lauren collection. Just add your favorite pair of leggings and a long sweater and you're ready for whatever adventure the day has in store for you.

Ugg Women’s Shaye Rain Boot, $60-$80, Amazon

Amazon

This is another boot (from Ugg) that offers a good amount of coverage on days when you’re expecting a heavy fall, whether it’s rain or snow. This maroon shade (called Lonely Hearts) is right on trend for the season, but there are nine others should something else be more your style.

J.Crew Matte Chelsea Rain Boots, $78, J.Crew

J.Crew

This camouflage wellie from J.Crew goes undercover as the beloved Chelsea boot, making it ideal for everyday errands (especially when the weather is up in the air). It also comes in black and dark burgundy so you can mix things up from time to time.