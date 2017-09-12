The 7 little black dresses every woman should have in their closet

share tweet pin email

The little black dress (aka the LBD) has made a name for itself for being extremely versatile, not to mention flattering.

After all, a good many of us have probably gone through the dance of trying on more colorful, detailed options only to revert back to the 'gold standard' before running out the door.

We've definitely been there, which is why we’re rounding up a variety of sleek, comfy, wear-several-times-a-week-without-anyone-noticing LBDs that will make getting ready easier and faster than ever before.

Read on as we break down seven LBDs every woman should have in her closet and offer up some of our own top picks along the way.

For everyday

ModCloth Two Ways, All Day Midi Dress in Black, $80, ModCloth

This versatile midi dress from ModCloth can be worn two ways: either free-flowing for maximizing comfort or cinched at the waist for maximizing curves. You can also switch up where you tie the bow for more variety.

Knit Wrap Midi Dress, $35, Nordstrom

This knit midi dress from One Clothing can easily go from carpool to brunch to PTA — and it's only $35!

For the office

H&M Fitted Dress, $35, H&M

Nothing says power like a sleek sheath dress. The discreet paneling along the neckline of this one in particular adds a fashion-forward touch without taking away from its sophistication.

Lace Shift Dress by Felecity & Coco, $95, Nordstrom

This classic shift dress is comfortable yet chic. And it gains a fresh feel from the lace detailing on the sleeves. Throw on a blazer for that afternoon meeting and then you are good to rock it out at happy hour.

For date night

Betsey Johnson Strappy Cutout Dress, $118, Bloomingdale’s

If you’re looking to spice things up a bit, look no further than this LBD from Betsey Johnson. It features a sexy cutout neckline that will grab anyone's attention and keep it the whole night through. We also love the strappy back detailing.

One Shoulder Dress by Soprano, $45, Nordstrom

The one-shoulder trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon! This dress is classy and sophisticated while still being fashion-forward. It's cut in a flattering silhouette that's both slimming and a little flirty.

For girls night out

Rachel Roy Embellished Hem Shift Dress, $67, Spring

The embellishments along the bottom of this LBD from Rachel Roy just ooze fun. Plus, the shift dress cut is extremely flattering (read: loose) so you don’t need to worry about anything at dinner other than having a great time.

NSR Velvet Midi Slipdress, $68, Nordstrom

It may be hard to believe, but the '90s are back with a vengeance. This crushed velvet slip dress is the perfect fashion-forward piece to wear out with a group of girlfriends and dance the night away.

For vacation

Michael Stars Knit Racerback Dress, $88, Anthropologie

This knit racer-back dress from Anthropologie packs light (just roll it up to reduce wrinkles) and serves a multitude of purposes. Wear it as a swimsuit cover-up, out to dinner or throw on a jean jacket for a casual everyday outfit. While the shade is dark, the fabric is extremely breathable for helping to combat sweat.

Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $41, Nordstrom

An off-the-shoulder dress is a light and easy warm weather choice. This dress from Pleione has a ruffled neckline that's flirty but casual and can easily go from the pool to dinner without skipping a beat.

For cocktail hour

Lane Bryant One-Shoulder Fit & Flare Dress, $60, Lane Bryant

Hang this LBD from Lane Bryant in your closet and you’ll never find yourself scrambling for that company or holiday party again. While it’s dressy enough on its own, you can also take it to the next level with statement jewelry or shoes.

Lace Sheath Dress by Ellen Tracy, $77, Nordstrom

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more classic silhouette than this scalloped, lace sheath. The cut is flattering on all body types and appropriate for women of almost any age. It's one of those dresses you can wear over and over (and over) again.

For a formal affair

Heaven & Earth Plunge Neck Gown, $84, Nordstrom

A wedding is another event that can leave you spinning, or at least it could have until now. This v-neck gown from Heaven & Earth is the epitome of classic elegance, and is fitted with a mermaid flare for added mobility on the dance floor.

