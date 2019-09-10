They're currently the No. 2 bestselling earring on Amazon and have a 4.6-star rating from over 900 reviews. I also noticed that 82% of reviewers gave the earrings a full 5 stars, so it felt like the perfect pick-me-up.

They look more expensive than they are

I've never ordered jewelry from Amazon before, so I was surprised to see that the earrings arrived in a nice sturdy box with a felt lining to keep the posts in place.

To my delight, the earrings inside looked just as impressive!

The stud is made from a gemstone-like material and I was nervous that it might read a little cheap in person, but it really doesn't! It adds a nice bit of sparkle to the earring without going totally overboard.

I also liked that the threaded tassels were nice and thick. It made the earrings look like even more of a statement piece.

They're available in every color of the rainbow

I ordered the earrings in white but they offer so many colors it was hard to decide on just one! Courtney Gisriel

The earrings come in an impressive range of 30 color designs. From solid to ombre to multicolor, there's definitely a pair to suit almost any style.

I opted for white so that they'd stand out from my dark hair and complement a wide range of outfits, but I also love the blush pink and burgundy options.

For the more bold readers, turquoise and hot pink multicolor may be more your style!

They go well with pretty much everything

I love that these earrings are subtle enough to be dressed up and dressed down. I've worn them with jumpsuits and dresses but could also easily wear them with jeans and a T-shirt. And when I get bored with my closet again in three months, I'll probably wear them with my favorite sweater.

At $15, these earrings have proved it doesn't take much to hit the reset button on my closet.

