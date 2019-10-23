TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Whether you live in a big city or you call the Rocky Mountains your home, you're going to need some substantial cold-weather gear to make it through the chilly months of fall and winter.

A good coat is something you'll have within reach by the time the temperature drops, but a good pair of boots might not cross your mind until you step in a puddle or have to wait in a line outside to get the best holiday deals.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends a Bandy hockey match in Stockholm, Sweden. Getty Images

Don't get caught with cold feet. Right now you can save up to 60% off on Sorel boots and shoes from Nordstrom Rack — a sale with prices tempting enough to buy a few pairs (just in case).

We also found an incredible Sorel boots, shoes and sandals sale on the Saks Off 5th site where you can score pairs from just $35. Better yet? You can get an extra 20% off some styles by entering the code HOTNOW at checkout.

Sorel's own website also has some great deals on boots happening right now. We especially love the traditional-looking Winter Fancy Lace II boot.

Customers say that the boots provide great traction, feel super warm and look nice despite bundling up during the winter. The Duchess of Cambridge is also known to wear Sorel boots during colder weather — just last year she wore a pair while having some ice hockey fun during a visit to Stockholm, Sweden.

Read on for some of our favorite boots from each of the sales.

Nordstrom Rack Sale

You can shop the entire Sorel sale here.

Boots

1. Tivoli III Faux Fur Lined Waterproof Boot

These boots are currently 50% off and come with 100 grams of insulation to ensure warm feet even in the coldest of temperatures.

2. Blake Chelsea Boot

What good are winter boots if they're not waterproof? These ones will keep moisture out while keeping you in style.

3. Cheyanne II Waterproof Duck Boot

It's evident that duck boots are a popular pick for winter — and now you can get this camo-trimmed pair for just under $85!

4. Emelie Waterproof Combat Boot

We're loving the sleek look of these combat boots, and the green-toned outer layer is perfect for fall. The lace-up closure is both practical and fashionable.

Ankle Boots and Booties

1. Blake Bootie

The Blake Booties come in two colors — a deep olive green and a versatile black. Fixed with a round toe and block heel, these are sure to grab some attention.

2. Addington Waterproof Leather Chelsea Bootie

You can find plenty of booties on the market but rarely will you find a waterproof pair. The full-grain leather construction will keep your toes heated even during long days of gift shopping outdoors.

Saks Off 5th Sale

You can shop the entire Sorel boots sale here. Remember to enter the code 'HOTNOW' for an extra 20% off your purchase today and tomorrow!

Boots

1. Tivoli III Faux Fur-Trim Boots

You know how some brands have a signature look? These ones fall right in line with the Sorel style. The curry black color still has plenty of sizes left in stock, but you'll want to act quickly because they are currently available for an additional 20% off with code HOTNOW.

2. Lexie Waterproof Wedge Snow Boots

The Lexie Waterproof Wedge will add a few extra inches to your height. Right now, you can save an extra 20% off by entering the code HOTNOW at checkout.

3. Tofino II Faux Fur-Lined Winter Boots

If you're looking for something more traditional, this boot is 42% off and has a faux fur lining.

4. Waterproof Duck Boots

These classic duck boots are waterproof and perfect for trudging through the snow this winter. For a different look, we also love this fur-lined pair in oatmeal for 37% off.

Sneakers and Slip-Ons

1. Kinetic Lace Sneakers

Lace up with these scalloped-sole sneakers. They're made with an EVA midsole and molded rubber outsole meaning they can withstand winter weather while keeping your feet super comfortable.

2. Ella Metallic Flats

You're head might be in full fall mode, but we recommend taking a look at these slip-ons for days when the sun comes out. Made with a sturdy, rubber sole, the Ella Flats are excellent for a walk in the park.

3. Out N About Plus Sneakers

These Out 'N About sneakers are fully waterproof — and one of our editors loves them! This bold color is sure to stand out, and with such a neat design you'll definitely want to show them off.

Sandals

1. Ella Crisscross Slides

Okay, so we might be headed into the chilly-weather season, but now is the optimal time to check out sales on sandals. The Ella Crisscross ones shown here are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end.

2. Ella Crisscross Leather Toe-Ring Sandals

These dainty sandals come in four colors including natural tan, sea salt, tobacco and dove. And although the "big-toe shoes" trend is slightly controversial, we're loving the look of this pair.

